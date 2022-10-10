Source title: Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and other 5 departments jointly issued a document not to refuse to accept sewer pipeline repairs on the grounds of non-property management

Recently, five departments including the Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development issued the "Guiding Opinions on Strengthening the Maintenance of Sewer Pipes in Residential Buildings Constructed According to Law on Urban State-owned Land (Trial)" (hereinafter referred to as the "Opinions"). The "Opinions" mentioned that the manager should publicize the maintenance items and cost list of the sewer pipes in the building, publish the 24-hour repair call and ensure the smooth flow, and receive repairs or complaints about the blockage of the sewer pipes at any time. Regarding the responsibilities of all parties involved in the maintenance of the sewer pipes, the "Opinions" mentioned that the maintenance responsibility for the blockage of the sewer pipes in the building is within the warranty period. bear the warranty responsibility. Outside the warranty period, according to the different property rights and different management methods of the houses, refer to the "Guiding Opinions on Strengthening the Maintenance of Legally Built Houses on Urban State-owned Land (for Trial Implementation)". Professional drainage enterprises shall assume the responsibility for the maintenance of professional drainage pipelines in accordance with the relevant regulations of the state and this Municipality. If the sewer pipe in the building is blocked due to improper use by the residential user, or the sewer pipe that has been replaced by himself needs to be repaired, the user shall be responsible for the maintenance. The "Opinions" also mentioned that the owners and users should use the building rationally, and should not intentionally damage the sewer pipes, nor throw sundries into the sewer pipes. The manager shall earnestly perform the corresponding sewer inspection and maintenance responsibilities, and shall have the right to stop any problems that endanger the safety of the sewer. The owners and managers should establish a special maintenance mechanism for the sewer pipes in the building based on the actual use of the sewer pipes in the building. If problems are found in daily inspection, regular maintenance should be carried out by high-pressure flushing method according to the aging degree of the main sewer pipeline and the blockage of the pipeline. In case of emergency, it should be repaired in time.

