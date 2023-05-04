Home » Five drivers victims of extortive robbery – Diario La Hora
Five drivers victims of extortive robbery

Five drivers victims of extortive robbery

REFERENCE. The victims are subdued with firearms.

Now this crime is committed at any time, despite security controls.

In less than 12 hours, five vehicle thefts armed hand And later extortive kidnapping to their respective occupants, in Santo Domingo.

The cases occurred in different points of the city and in its entirety were committed by antisocials who were mobilizing in other means of transport.

The modality is similar in most of the facts. At the slightest carelessness intercepted the victim’s vehicle and heavily armed subjects force them to descend.

Subsequently, they are loaded into the car used by the criminal organization and kept tied up for several hours in an area surrounded by weeds, time that is used by the anti-socials to hide the vehicle from the people affected.

Summary

One of the last crimes under this modality was committed against Jorge, who was surprised when he was moving through the intersection of the Quito and America avenues (entrance to Plaza Asturias).

Him they took him prisoner until his vehicle disappeared. Another case was committed in the Brisas del Zaracay urbanization, whose victims were abandoned hours later on the road to Bellavista.

During the captivity the people had been forced to unlock mobile banking that they had on their cell phones, this so that the criminals could transfer the money. (JD)

Investigaciones
La Policía Nacional de la Subzona Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, reconoce que este delito va en aumento y actualmente es el que mayor problema causa en la localidad. Sin embargo, aseguran que también han desarticulado organizaciones delictivas dedicadas a estos ilícitos y que continuarán trabajando para recuperar la seguridad.

