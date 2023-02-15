The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in the United States, established to celebrate International Film Day on the second Saturday of February of every year. However, the invitation is for these productions to be seen throughout this month, since Bogotá is the epicenter of stories that invite reflection from its different realities.

“Cinema is not just entertainment, it is a reflection of culture and is part of the memory of a society. It allows us to access images and sounds from other times, from other cultures. To commemorate the cinema is to celebrate the visual and sound archive of humanity and that we can better understand ourselves as people of the world and of a specific society”, says Jerónimo Rivera, university professor of cinema and audiovisual narrative.

“National cinema is a reflection of our identity as Colombians, it shows what we have wanted to show about who we are, what has happened to us, our hopes and anxieties. In this sense, it is important to look at and understand this cinema, to see what counts and what does not count, and to appropriate it”, adds Rivera.

The movies recommended below have been critically acclaimed and have won renowned national and international awards.

“Confession to Laura” (1991)

Director: Jaime Osorio Gomez

It is a Colombian-Cuban-Spanish production that was released at the Huelva Film Festival in 1990. Despite having been made in Havana (Cuba), it recreates in great detail elements of the time of El Bogotazo and the lifestyle of the Bogota middle class in the mid-twentieth century. Laura is a spinster school teacher who lives in an apartment a few blocks from the National Library, a point that was critical during the chaos of El Bogotazo. Right in front of her live her neighbors, Josefina and Santiago, who prepare a cake for Laura for her birthday, on April 10. When Santiago goes to take the cake to Laura, they are besieged for 24 hours by snipers; it is then when their own truth will force them to show themselves as they are, or as they would have liked to be.

“The strategy of the snail” (1993)

Director: Sergio Cabrera

This film is a drama-comedy based on a true event, due to a news that the director saw in a newspaper about an eviction. The film tells the story of a group of tenants who live in a magnificent house on Calle 9 with Carrera 8, in the La Candelaria neighborhood, which must be knocked down and that is why it is requested by its owners, but the tenants refuse to leave it. so they resort to ingenious ways to take the house to another place. The work alludes to solidarity, the fight against injustice, which in the film is called “the injustice of justice”, and makes a strong criticism of class inequalities and the political problems of society.

“The people of La Universal” (1994)

Director: Felipe Aljure

The film, classified as a black comedy, has gained great recognition over time for its black humor and for taking place in the central part of Bogotá, showing what the city was like at the beginning of the 1990s. the daily life of the city, which appears as a great urban jungle in which rummaging is the way to survive. The story begins when Gastón Arzuaga, a Spanish gangster imprisoned in Colombia, hires “La Universal” to keep an eye on his lover, Margarita, a porn actress.

“Satan” (2007)

Director: Andi Baiz

This film portrays gloomy and decadent characters in dynamics in which nonsense and absurdity prevail, and where Bogotá serves as a cold background for the journeys that the protagonist takes. The film is based on the book by Mario Mendoza, which in turn is inspired by the events that occurred at the Pozzetto restaurant in 1986, when a former veteran of the Vietnam War murdered several people, shooting indiscriminately at the crowd that was eating in the place.

“Always alive” (2015)

Director: Klych Lopez

This story takes place during the seizure of the Palace of Justice, in November 1985, in a tenancy near the Plaza de Bolívar. While the inhabitants of the house struggle to stay afloat and get ahead, they must also face the disappearance of one of them, an employee of the Palace cafeteria. The film is based on the play by Miguel Torres, which narrates the struggle of a family to find their youngest daughter, who disappeared during the Takeover of the Palace of Justice in 1985 in Colombia. She was a winner at the 2016 Macondo Awards.