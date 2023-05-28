Five free gyms will open in Valledupar and Aguachica

The Government of Cesar informed through its social networks that contracted the purchase of 5 gyms so that the community in general can carry out exercises.

According to the information issued by the territorial entity, the gyms will be located at the Popular University of Cesar, UPC, Sabanas headquarters; UPC, Aguachica headquarters; at the Valledupar Police Station; in the Engineers Battalion and in the sports center La Gota Fría.

These exercise centers may be attended by UPC students, police officers, soldiers and the community at large.

“Let’s go to the gym! Upecista students, police officers, soldiers and the community will be able to train at the best level. We contracted the purchase of five gyms that we will install at UPC Sabanas, UPC Aguachica, Valledupar Police, Engineers Battalion and La Gota Fria sports complex”, wrote the Government on its social networks.