Five hundred lights parade in silence in Pordenone: here are the images of the peace march
News

by admin
A silent procession, lit by 500 candles, a single banner, a prayer, albeit with different beliefs, common: “Peace in the world.” Pordenone hosted the peace march promoted by the diocese of Concordia-Pordenone last night. silent, in Piazzetta Cavour, a banner? “Together for peace”? accompanied by two doves. With the bishop Giuseppe Pellegrini, the prefect Domenico Lione, the heads of the police headquarters, the financial police and the carabinieri, a large group of administrators, including Andrea Cabibbo for Pordenone, and even tricolor bands of Spilimbergo, Zoppola, Roveredo in Piano, San Giorgio della Richinvelda, San Vito al Tagliamento, Clauzetto, Cordovado, Fiume Veneto (Petrussi video productions)

