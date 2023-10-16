Five individuals accused of kidnapping for ransom in Meta go to prison – news

A food and fuel merchant who was forced to abandon his property located in the inspection of Puerto Alvira, in Mapiripán, will be compensated by the Land Restitution Unit.

This is contemplated in the ruling issued by the First Civil Court of the Specialized Circuit of Villavicencio, which declared the older adult a victim of displacement and ordered measures for his comprehensive reparation.

In 1996, this man, dedicated to the marketing of gasoline and basic family products, began to live on the 256 square meter property awarded to him by the Community Action Board. There he built two bedrooms, a kitchen, dining room and two bathrooms that he shared with his only son.

The merchant was subject to extortion by the 44th front of the FARC, which set him as a reward the monthly delivery of 10 drums of gasoline or the payment of $3 million. The constant pressures, added to the paramilitary incursion in 2008, motivated the adult to abandon the property he lived in for 16 years and flee to Villavicencio to safeguard his life and that of his son.

The director of the Land Restitution Unit in Meta, César Santoyo, indicated that with the passage of time and the entry into force of Law 1448 of 2011, the merchant requested the support of this entity that exercised its judicial representation, thus achieving for justice to issue a ruling in his favor.

“In this ruling, the judge orders the Unit to apply compensation as a reparative measure, because the claimant will not be able to return to the property because he is an older adult who suffers from diabetes, he recently underwent open heart surgery, He has already lost his roots and still fears for his safety,” explained Santoyo.

Thus, the URT, through the Fondo group, will buy a home with similar characteristics to the one it abandoned due to the armed conflict, while the Puerto Alvira property will go to the inventory of the nation’s vacant assets.

Thanks to the sentence, the State will settle the debt with this victim of violence who currently resides in a shelter in Bogotá. “Now this man will be able to have a dignified old age because in addition, he will have access to institutional offerings and will receive care with a differential approach,” Santoyo pointed out.

Source: Land Restitution Unit – URT

