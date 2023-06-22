Home » Five injured leaves explosion in a commercial premises in Medellín
Five injured leaves explosion in a commercial premises in Medellín

by admin
A strong explosion occurred in the afternoon in the Laureles neighborhood, west of Medellín, which preliminarily injured five people.

The emergency occurred in the carrera 70 with calle 42inside a stationery store, when a helium pipette used to inflate bombs exploded in the commercial establishment

The local Official Fire Department arrived at the scene to attend to the situation. For the time being, while the emergency is under control, the authorities proceeded to close the basic water, energy and gas services.

According to the images shared on social networks, the public establishment was greatly affected.

So far neither the identity nor the state of health of the injured people is known, only that one works in the commercial establishment and several passers-by.

The explosion also affected two vehicles and other nearby premises.

News in development…

