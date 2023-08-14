Five key complaints by Fernando Villavicencio

CARRERA.

Fernando Villavicencio Valencia’s career was distinguished by investigating different cases of corruption in the management of former President Rafael Correa Delgado, who governed in the period 2007-2017. The same thing happened during the term of Lenín Moreno Garcés and Guillermo Lasso Mendoza.

Fernando Villavicencio published cases that shocked the country such as Arroz Verde, INA Papers, Odebrecht.

He always had access to privileged information, which allowed him to make serious complaints. For example, the Odebrecht, INA Papers, Arroz Verde and Julian Assange cases at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. The last thing was that of the candidates with alleged links to drug trafficking. Below are the five key complaints that caused an impact on public opinion in the country:

1.Odebrecht: Villavicencio led an investigation into Odebrecht bribery in Ecuador. The bribes were for 40 million dollars.

2. Alleged embezzlement and espionage in the Assange case: Villavicencio went to the Prosecutor’s Office to denounce alleged irregularities in the case of the asylum of the founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Paul Assange, in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

3.INA Papers: He discovered the INA Papers case, in 2019, for a possible crime of bribery allegedly committed between 2010 and 2018 and that would link former President Lenín Moreno.

4. Green rice: Together with the journalist Christian Zurita, he investigated the ‘Green Rice’ case, in 2019. They handed over to the Prosecutor’s Office documents that certified the entry of contributions from multinational companies to the 2013 Alianza PAIS campaign for Rafael’s re-election Belt.

5. Candidates linked to drug trafficking: In January of this year, the Anti-Corruption Parliamentary Front filed a complaint with the State Attorney General’s Office against 20 people. Most candidates for sectional authorities for the February electoral process. The legislators made some names public and announced that they will submit more names in the coming days.