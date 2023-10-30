Five lines of action for the new governor in agriculture

By: GERARDO ALDANA GARCÍA

Good things must be maintained. It does not matter which government or which ruler has taken the lead in starting the wheel of good things; If these are, then their permanence over time makes the winner at all times, the common good. The agricultural sector has been experiencing, in the last four years, a scheme of projects that have had positive results for our rural entrepreneurs, and therefore it is convenient that the public investor perspective of the new governor who was elected yesterday on the 29th of the current , do not dismiss these achievements and on the contrary strive to maintain and strengthen them.

Firstly, the promotion of credit financing for productive projects stands out in a scheme that combines the allocation of resources to compensate for the interest rate, which, in several cases, has reached 0%. Likewise, the direction of the resource towards financial inclusion, opening space for young people without experience in the banking sector but with leverage of public resources and FAG guarantee. Likewise, the constant linking of lines for rural women supported in their endeavors. Another issue is support in the land titling procedures of agricultural producers whose ownership of the land lacks a public deed or has damages of various kinds that limit the enjoyment, enjoyment and efficient exploitation of their property, which is being resolved. through notarial means, with prior advice from the legal and technical team assigned by the Department; This action represents national recognition for Huila as a pioneer and reference on the subject.

On another front is the issue of biogenetic improvement applied to the livestock sector, which, of course, includes cattle and with the option of extending it to other species, all on behalf of the biotechnology laboratory that already exists in the Department based on efforts between the Government, Agrosavia and entities such as Agrosavia and interaction with the Departmental Committee of Livestock Farmers. The aim is to ensure that the region generates high-yield genetic patterns in milk and meat, at truly affordable costs for farmers, which aims to make them more competitive. In third place are the International Coffee, Cocoa and Agrotourism Fair, and the International Aquaculture Fair, events that have achieved national and international positioning, configuring a showcase for the businesses of large and small producers, and that at the same time strengthen the image and reality of Huila as the largest coffee producer in Colombia, while highlighting the chains of cocoa and agrotourism, generating greater income for cocoa farmers and agrotourism entrepreneurs, all of which has an impact on the strength of Huila as a destination for offers linked to Nature, Events and Business. In any case, these two international fairs must increase the vocation that they be financed in each new version, with a preponderance of contributions from the private sector. An issue that was raised and that could not be, was the delivery of bovine specimens to small ranchers, as seed capital to promote the peasant family business, which at the time Huila was missing from an investment managed and available for more of twenty billion pesos, all due to fraudulent, swindling behavior by a contractor who wanted to make fun of the sectional entity with false policies. Finally, there is the repopulation of areas dedicated to cocoa cultivation. Given the strengths of Huila soils free or with very low levels of cadmium, it is recommended that the planting of Teobroma Cacao, from which the drink of the gods is obtained, be significantly strengthened, much more so if one takes into account that All Huila cocoa has such a great demand that it exceeds the region’s supply, in a market that pays very well per kilo of grain, in many cases equaling the international price paid by importers and that in the case of Huila is bought by Luker. and the National Chocolates in around 80% of regional production.

I am sure that the new governor of the Huilenses has an objective view of regional development and will know how to value those experiences that must survive over time.