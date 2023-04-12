By MARIA FERNANDA PADILLA. Taken from Consonante.org.

Beyond the paradisiacal beaches of the department, these freshwater tributaries and waterfalls, hidden between mountains, the jungle and close to the Pacific and the Caribbean Sea, could become an ideal destination to connect with nature this year.

When travelers think of tourist spots in Chocó, the first thing that springs to mind are the beaches of Nuquí, Capurganá and Bahía Solano, which for years have attracted visitors from all over the world to go humpback whale watching, surf or rest on the white sand surrounded by vegetation of the tropical humid jungle.

However, when entering the department it is possible to witness the passage of the Atrato River, the largest in Colombia, and 14 other tributaries that serve as fluvial roads to connect various populations. These, recently, have begun to be known on social networks for hiding tourist attractions such as 40-meter-high waterfalls and crystalline ravines for bathing and resting.

From the municipality of Acandí, located on the Caribbean coast on the border with Panama, touring the Alto San Juan region to El Carmen de Atrato, settled in the foothills of the Andes mountain range, these are some of the freshwater destinations to meet in Chocó in 2023.

San Lorenzo Waterfalls, El Carmen de Atrato

Stranded in the foothills of the eastern mountain range in Chocó, El Carmen de Atrato awaits three waterfalls that have made it an ecotourism destination in the department. La Cortina, La Batea and La Escondida are the three waterfalls that can be seen and in which tourists can enter their current, which feeds the San Lorenzo ravine. The three waterfalls have been named by the community and have become popular thanks to the Cerro Plateado Walking Club, a group of 30 people including boys, girls, adults and the elderly, who have taken on the task of touring the territory and giving know the tourist attractions that they find in their path.

The La Batea waterfall is 30 meters high; La Cortina, which is the most visited, is a jump of 30 to 35 meters; and La Escondida has a drop from 12 to 15 meters high. “I have given them the names because of their similarity in shape. The punt is because the water slides over the rock as if it were a punt and the curtain because the water falls in free fall and looks like a great curtain of water. The last one is near the road and hardly anyone sees it, because it is in a hidden curve”, says Javier Orlando Pérez, leader of the Caminantes Cerro Plateado and tour guide.

In addition to bathing in the San Lorenzo ravine or receiving the breeze from the waterfalls, tourists can do bird watching while resting on one of the stones at the base of the waterfalls. Depending on the time of day, travelers will be able to listen and observe the Tufted Sparrow, the Common Tile, the Toche, the Andean Cock-of-the-Rock and the Cacique Candela, among others.

How to get? You can take a car from Medellín or Quibdó to El Carmen de Atrato. In the municipality you can choose two routes. The first is the high route, which lasts all day. Visitors walk through the mountains and end at the waterfalls. The second, of less intensity, is reached by car to the San Lorenzo sector and a short walk is made to the waterfalls.

Icho River. Photography: Edwin Rengifo @rengifo_fotografia

Ichó River, Quibdó

The Ichó River is one of the most important tributaries for tourism in the municipality of Quibdó. Its current is calm, shallow and reflects blue and green colors, but upon entering it is possible to appreciate the stones at the bottom for its crystalline waters. It has been an attraction for residents of the department and tourists for its wide beaches, which every weekend are filled with families and groups of friends to rest and have a day of sun and sweet beach.

On the river you can take a boat tour, do artisanal fishing with the locals or go hiking to the La Mojarra waterfall, which is located in the jungle and where people can bathe with the water jet. In addition, one of the most well-known myths of Chocó is hidden in the Ichó river: the mohan de Ichó.

“This corregimiento was a mining settlement. It is said that a man from black magic became half man half tiger. When he lost control he began to attack people and the inhabitants began to migrate to Tutunendo out of fear. As it was black magic they couldn’t kill him. Until a man with a bullet crossed with the same magic killed him, ”says Edwin Rengifo, tourist leader in the area and manager of the Tour de Ríos initiative with which he seeks to make the rivers of the department visible.

How to get? The corregimiento of San Francisco de Ichó is located 23 kilometers from Quibdó. Upon reaching the Tutunendo corregimiento, it deviates towards San Francisco. You can take a public transport route that leaves once a week or by private car. The tour lasts approximately 40 minutes.

Tarpon puddle. Photography: Wilman Arrieta

Tarpon Puddle, Tado

The sábalo puddle began to be recognized as a tourist attraction when the inhabitants of the town of Mumbú returned to their territory after several displacements due to the armed conflict and natural disasters. They found in the natural pool a chance to promote ecotourism in their town and have a source of sustainability. Since then, the pool has been visited every weekend by Tadoseños and residents from other parts of Chocó who are attracted by its crystalline waters.

The Mumbú River feeds the sábalo pool, which received that name because during the rising season, the municipality’s fishermen came to that point to fish for sábalo. “The tarpon pool is a place with crystalline waters, a kind of natural aquarium, which can be observed while swimming,” says Darlington Yurgaky, Tadó’s Secretary of Culture.

Before reaching the sábalo pool, you can pass by the Santo Domingo waterfall, which receives its name from the stream that bathes it. This is a drop approximately three meters high. There you can get lunches to continue the tour to the natural water pool.

How to get? From the Rey Barule park in the center of Tadó you can reach the village of Mumbú. It is a tour that can be done in a motorcycle taxi and lasts approximately 40 minutes. The rest of the way is done on foot.

Batatilla waterfall. Photography: Fabian Gomez (Wikiloc)

Batatilla Waterfall, Acandi

Acandí is the last municipality in the department of Chocó that borders Panama on the Caribbean Sea. Although it is known for the beaches of Sapzurro and Capurganá, inside its jungle it has the Batatilla waterfall. To get to this waterfall from 10 to 12 meters high, hiking along the banks of the Guatí River is carried out. During the tour, visitors will be able to observe guamas and cashew fruit trees, bird watching or mountain biking.

In summer (January-February) the surrounding trees are filled with butterflies. “At night they turn like neon because migratory butterflies arrive and become another attraction,” says Eduin Serna, a professor and tourist businessman from Acandí.

In addition to the main waterfall, people can immerse themselves in one of the natural jacuzzis that have formed small waterfalls that are located at the top of the highest waterfall. There you can immerse yourself and spend a refreshing afternoon in the middle of the heat of the Chocoan jungle.

How to get? From Medellín or Montería you take a bus to Necoclí or Turbo, and from there a boat to Acandí. There are private planes that also offer the route. From the urban area of ​​Acandí you can take a motorcycle, car or tractor to the entrance of the Guatí river. It is a journey that takes 20 minutes. It is advisable to contact a guide when entering the waterfalls.

Salto de Bebedó, Medio San Juan

Many stories have been told about Salto de Bebedó. Some residents say that when there is a lot of noise from the people who visit the waterfall, the sky darkens and it starts to rain. Others say that in the upper part of the waterfall there were gold fish and some remember that Brother Manuel, a religious who visited the community, bathed people in its waters to heal them. The waterfall is born on a hill that so far has no name but the Bebedó community council has sought to baptize it “El Encanto” to promote this place as a tourist attraction due to its beauty and the mystique that surrounds it.

“When the stream of water falls on people who are very grumpy, one’s body accommodates them. Sometimes one is stressed or tired and the water takes away the tiredness. It is a source of natural relaxation,” says Manuel Asprilla, secretary of the Bebedó community council.

The jump is made up of two waterfalls. The first is divided into two jets that go down about 40 meters and join at the bottom in a small pool, through which you enter through some stairs. From there it falls to the bottom of the entire waterfall in a stream of water. Once there, visitors can take a bath in its flow and enjoy a plate of food prepared by the residents.

How to get? Bebedó can be reached from Quibdó, where you take a vehicle to Istmina. There you take a speedboat to Bebedó, in a journey that lasts approximately 45 minutes. Upon reaching the township of Medio San Juan, you can contact anyone in the community to take the tour and learn the stories of the jump.