Five members of the criminal group ‘Los Lobos’ are arrested

The Police arrested five members of the criminal group “Los Lobos” during an operation carried out at dawn on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Cotopaxi. Photo National Police

The Police arrested five members of the criminal group “Los Lobos” during an operation carried out at dawn on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Cotopaxi.

According to the Police, the detainees “would be linked to a series of crimes such as: drug trafficking, armed robbery, extortion, hit men, possession and carrying of weapons, usury and intimidation in the city of Latacunga”, capital of the Cotopaxi province.

He added that, through coordinated actions between police officers of the investigative axis and the State Attorney General’s Office, the operation called “Libertada I” was carried out, which allowed “the dismantling of the criminal gang ‘Los Lobos'”,

Through a search warrant, the citizens were arrested: Edison A., Verónica J., José S., Kevin C. and William C., all of whom have criminal records, he detailed in a statement.

“Los Lobos” is one of the largest gangs in Ecuador and has been involved in the prison massacres that have occurred in the past months due to control disputes with other gangs. EFE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

