Home » Five members of the criminal group ‘Los Lobos’ are arrested
News

Five members of the criminal group ‘Los Lobos’ are arrested

by admin

The Police arrested five members of the criminal group “Los Lobos” during an operation carried out at dawn on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Cotopaxi. Photo National Police

The Police arrested five members of the criminal group “Los Lobos” during an operation carried out at dawn on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Cotopaxi.

According to the Police, the detainees “would be linked to a series of crimes such as: drug trafficking, armed robbery, extortion, hit men, possession and carrying of weapons, usury and intimidation in the city of Latacunga”, capital of the Cotopaxi province.

He added that, through coordinated actions between police officers of the investigative axis and the State Attorney General’s Office, the operation called “Libertada I” was carried out, which allowed “the dismantling of the criminal gang ‘Los Lobos'”,

Through a search warrant, the citizens were arrested: Edison A., Verónica J., José S., Kevin C. and William C., all of whom have criminal records, he detailed in a statement.

“Los Lobos” is one of the largest gangs in Ecuador and has been involved in the prison massacres that have occurred in the past months due to control disputes with other gangs. EFE

See also  ELN released a minor who was kidnapped in Arauca

You may also like

88-year-old woman robbed while buying tablecloths

Live! Friendly minute by minute between Colombia and...

Monitoring for rains intensified in the most vulnerable...

The 19th China International Animation Festival opened in...

Austria slipped in an international competitive comparison

Mar de Accordiones Festival has new kings

90% of the population rates the work of...

Security for Europe’s economy: The EU is arming...

What does Ventana say about Vicky Dávila? Read

President Nayib Bukele leads approval rating in Latin...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy