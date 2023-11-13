Five Men Capture Second Largest Burmese Python in Florida

Gigantic Burmese python captured in Florida after five men sit on it

The state of Florida, in the south of the United States, continues to grapple with the serious threat of invasive Burmese pythons, one of the largest snakes in the world. The presence of these exotic species has been causing various negative impacts on the ecosystems, with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) highlighting a significant reduction in the populations of various native species, including endangered ones such as the Key Largo woodrats.

A recent incident involving the capture of the second largest Burmese python ever found in Florida has once again brought attention to the issue. While touring the Big Cypress National Reserve, a group of five men stumbled upon the gigantic snake, initially mistaking it for an alligator. After an initial attempt to capture the snake failed, the men resorted to an unusual tactic – they had to sit on the snake in order to capture it.

The Burmese python, measuring 5.2 meters and weighing 90 kilos, had been preying on native wildlife to reach its formidable size. Mike Elfenbein, who participated in the capture and is part of an organization promoting ecosystem conservation in Florida, expressed relief at the successful capture, stating that the snake had “ate a lot of native wildlife to reach this size” and that “it took five of us to control it.”

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges posed by invasive species and the efforts required to mitigate their impact on native ecosystems. It also underscores the urgent need for continued vigilance and conservation efforts to protect the rich biodiversity of Florida from such threats.