Five myths and realities that will help you when it comes to a selection process

Looking for work is the day-to-day of thousands of Colombians and, faced with this, there are important factors that job seekers should keep in mind when following a selection process.

Unemployment levels are currently decreasing in Colombia, as demonstrated by the Dane figures, which, as of September 2022, show a national unemployment rate of 10.7%, a reduction of 1.2 percentage points compared to the same month of 2021.

Likewise, the entity ensures that the occupancy rate during the same evaluation period was 57.2%, that is, 3.6 percent more than the previous year, which shows that more and more Colombians are accessing the formal job.

“During 2022, the employment agency placed 65,000 people at work, this 2023 will be a year of important job opportunities and it is projected that the sector with the greatest movement of vacancies will be technology and software development,” added Karen Garzón, Coordinator of Compensar Agency for Employment and Business Development.

In this sense, the mission of the human talent area in organizations is to find suitable profiles to hold a position, but in addition to taking into account the experience and aptitudes of a candidate, experts in the field also consider the human being relevant. behind.

Therefore, with the aim of helping Colombians have a successful job search process, Compensar presents five myths and realities that it is important to take into account:

Know the company

Mito: Studying the trajectory of the company will not contribute anything to the candidacy.

Reality: If you have been contacted to call you for an interview, it is recommended that you previously seek information about the company that could be your next place of work, learn about their career and the style of work they do, that way when they ask you why you want working there you will be able to give an honest and knowledgeable answer.

Transparency

Mito: Pretending is better at the time of an interview.

Reality: Recruiters and the staff in charge of interviewing you as the first filter have experience to recognize when someone is faking, be honest about your experience, personality and tastes, this way you will connect better and have a better chance of being considered for the position.

go further

Mito: Telling the interviewer interests or aptitudes will divert their attention.

Reality: During the interview, tell your interlocutor information that is not on your resume, such as skills or experiences that can make you stand out.

Updated information

Mito: Companies do not look at the information in the profiles of employment platforms

Reality: If you use job search platforms or applications, keep your data updated, so that companies can identify your profile more effectively.

other tools

Mito: Finding work online is impossible.

Reality: Social networks like LinkedIn are a great ally when looking for a job, here it is also important to keep your profile as up-to-date as possible, grow your network, follow people with the same interests or training, activate job alerts according to your interests.

“Many times the frustration of the applicants is evident in a selection process, by not obtaining the position, so when looking for a job, it is essential to take into account the profile that is requested in the vacancy, it is important to always be updating the subject of studies, being at the forefront of what companies are requesting, in general there are people for all kinds of positions, the important thing is to be able to find the vacancy that corresponds to the job profile of each candidate and which is the candidate who it will respond to the needs of each company in particular”, concluded Garzón.

