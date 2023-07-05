Five Pakistanis working in Israel arrested: FIA

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) says it has arrested five Pakistani suspects who were employed in Israel.

According to a statement issued by the FIA ​​Crime Circle Mirpur Khas on Wednesday, five accused have been arrested in a ‘major operation’ and eight different cases have been registered against them.

According to the statement, the arrested suspects lived in Tel Aviv, Israel for four to seven years, where they worked as helpers and car washers.

The FIA ​​says that the accused had obtained entry through an Israeli agent for which a sum of Rs 3 to 4 lakh was paid per person.

The arrested accused have been identified as Noman Siddiqui, Kamil Anwar, Kamran Siddiqui, Muhammad Zeeshan and Muhammad Anwar who belong to Mirpur Khas city of Sindh province.

An official of the Federal Investigation Agency told Independent Urdu Correspondent Arshad Chaudhry that an FIR has been registered against the five accused as they traveled to Israel knowing that they were traveling to Israel on Pakistani passports, staying there and Hope to work.

The official further said that all the five Pakistani accused had paid Rs 2.640 lakh to an agent Ishaq Matiat to obtain illegal employment in Israel.

According to the FIA ​​official, further investigation into the travel and stay in Israel is underway.

In the statement of the Federal Investigation Agency, it is said that the suspects used to enter Israel from Jordan Airport on Schengen visa.

According to preliminary investigation, the accused have been sending money to Pakistan through Western Union.

The suspects have been entering Israel through Turkey, Kenya and Sri Lanka by reaching Jordan Airport, while they used to come to Karachi from Jordan Airport via Dubai to return to Pakistan.

Cases have been registered against the accused under Passport Act and Immigration Ordinance while raids are being conducted to arrest other accused.

Pakistan is one of the few countries in the world that not only does not recognize the existence of Israel in favor of Palestine, but to legally prevent its citizens from going to Israel, the words “This passport is except Israel” are written on the Pakistani passport. is useful for all countries of the world.

When a Pakistani passport does not allow travel to Israel, then traveling to Israel is an illegal activity.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan has said in several statements that “Pakistan reiterates its full support for the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause and demands the establishment of an independent state of Palestine on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem.” ‘

Pakistan’s government is of the view that relations with Israel cannot be established until an independent Palestinian state is established within the pre-1967 borders.

