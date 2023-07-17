Five people captured in Cali Police operation

Units of the Metropolitan Police of Cali with the support of its Judicial unit, dismantled a criminal gang dedicated to theft of establishments.

Five arrests generated this operation dismantling this gang that, presumably, would be the author of the robbery in a bank in the south of the city, in the month of March.

According to the police investigation, these people allegedly also participated in four more thefts that were verified, such as in the Popular and El Lido neighborhoods.

Likewise, this criminal group is accused of carrying out violent robberies of financial entities and establishments dedicated to betting and money collection.

“In this follow-up investigative activity, interceptions of telephone lines and the analysis of more than 4,200 minutes of audiovisual material extracted from video surveillance cameras and closed circuit television, six search and search procedures were carried out in the La Flora neighborhood, Vipasa, San Judas, Ciudad Modelo and Siloé, where five people were captured with a warrant for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime, qualified theft and illegal possession of firearms,” ​​said Colonel William Quintero, deputy commander of the Cali Metropolitan Police .

Among the people captured is their leader, alias ‘Chinga Sebas’, who was protected by an insurance measure at his residence.

“This person had been captured 18 months ago and had been released from a prison where he served a five-year sentence for theft,” the uniformed officer clarified.

“Among the people captured are also alias ‘Buñuelo’, who was the driver of the vehicle that transported them, to commit the thefts. And additionally, alias ‘Guerrillero’ had been captured, a man who had recently ended a measure of house arrest for the crime of theft”, explains Colonel Quintero.

Mode of operation

The use of violence to subdue employees and users of the entities where they robbed, according to the Police, was one of the characteristics of this gang.

High-end vehicles were also targeted by the gang, led by alias ‘Chinga Sebas’, who, according to the authorities, is sheltered with an insurance measure and preventively at his residence.

In this operation, the authorities seized articles of clothing that these people used in their robberies, as well as two vehicle license plates with which they evaded the work of the Police.

In addition, money with which they had stolen was seized.

“Those captured were brought before a competent authority where a judge issued a measure of deprivation of liberty,” concluded the Deputy Commander of the Cali Police.

A recent act of theft

At one of the entrances to the Jardín Plaza shopping center, located in southern Cali, a thief robbed a man of, allegedly, a cell phone.

The offender hit his victim and threw her to the ground during the robbery. After this act, the assailant fled until several people chased and reduced him.

After being hit by a motorcycle, the thief fell to the asphalt; moment in which a crowd of people pounced on this subject giving him all kinds of blows.

Two policemen who arrived at the scene tried to stop the inclement rain of kicks without success.

This fact was recorded in a video that circulates on social networks and that was recorded from a bus of the mass transportation system, MIO.

