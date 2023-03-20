Home News Five people died in a shooting in Barranquilla
Five people were murdered on Sunday night in the Villanueva neighborhood, La Loma de Barranquilla sector.

According to reports, a group of people were enjoying a pickup dance when men on motorbikes arrived and opened fire on everyone present.

The deceased were identified as Moisés Rafael Pacheco De La Cruz, Albeiro Enrique Guerrero, Georgina Ortiz Berrío, Dailes Mar Coronel Álvarez and Ludy Del Carmen Londoño Muñoz.

Another 14 people were reportedly injured, for which they had to be taken to care centers.

Barranquilla authorities announced that they are investigating the motives and authorities of the facts, in order to take the necessary legal actions.

They added that they offer a reward of up to 50 million pesos, for information that allows the identification of those responsible.

