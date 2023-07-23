Five people died when they fell from a pulley

A tragedy shocked the municipality of Dabeiba, Antioquia, when a pulley collapsed due to an apparent overweight, causing the eight people that were transported in it to fall into the void.

The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, in the village of Alto Bonito, Golondrinas sector, on the road to Mutatá.

The unfortunate event left a balance of five people dead and three more seriously injured.

The names of the people who lost their lives in the fall are Diego Alexander Manco Chancí (18 years old), Edinson Betancur Pacheco (39 years old), Octavio de Jesús Manco Roldán (39 years old), Eduar Sneider Betancur Manco (15 years old) and Egidio Antonio Chavarría Chavarría (50 years old). The community is shocked at the loss of these loved ones.

According to the Dabeiba Risk Management Office, the unfortunate accident originated when one of the two support cables of the pulley broke off, causing the fall of the air transport system. The pulley, despite not being recommended for transporting people, was widely used in the Cañón de la Llorona area due to the lack of adequate road infrastructure.

It may interest you: Tragic accident in Colombia leaves 10 people dead and 30 injured

The mayor of the municipality highlighted the difficulties in the area and explained that, due to security issues, the Army destroyed six bridges that previously existed in the area for more than 23 years, but did not rebuild them. This has led the community to use means of transport such as the pulley to get around, despite the associated risks.

The Dabeiba community joins in mourning this unfortunate tragedy and demands that the necessary measures be taken to improve the road infrastructure in the region and prevent future accidents. Local authorities, together with risk management agencies, must carry out a thorough investigation to clarify the causes of the collapse of the pulley and take action.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

