Five people were arrested in Pitalito and Neiva for micro-trafficking

The authorities in the department of Huila achieved five important captures in operations directed against micro-trafficking in Pitalito and Neiva.

Units from the Army’s Ninth Brigade led these operations, which have had a significant impact on the fight against drug trafficking in the region. Thanks to these actions, several links in the retail distribution chain of illicit substances have been neutralized.

In Pitalito, in a first intervention carried out by the Magdalena Battalion, an individual was detained while riding a motorcycle. In his possession, 5.76 kilograms of coca paste were found, which represents an important seizure in the fight against drug trafficking.

In the same municipality, two other highly relevant captures were made. A second individual was arrested with two packages containing around 5 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride and 3.64 kilograms of coca base paste. These seizures demonstrate the significant impact of these operations on the interception of illicit substances.

The fight against micro-trafficking continued in Pitalito with a third capture, where again an individual on a motorcycle was intercepted. On this occasion, 2.66 kilograms of coca base paste were confiscated.

In Neiva, the efforts of the Field Artillery Battalion led to the red-handed capture of a man carrying 1.14 kilograms of cocaine. This arrest highlights the determination of the authorities in the constant fight to protect public health and the security of society by neutralizing the trafficking of hallucinogenic substances.

“The National Army does not stop in the permanent fight to neutralize the sale of hallucinogenic substances that affect public health and safety,” said the Ninth Brigade.