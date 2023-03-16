Get ready for a planetary extravaganza this month as five planets of the solar system will be visible from the Tierra at the same time in March.

And yes, that includes Uranusin case we didn’t know.

It seems that 2023 will be a relatively busy year in terms of cosmic events, since several planetary alignments will take place in the coming months.

As the astronomy educational app explains Star Walkthere are two common definitions of planetary alignment.

The first is an astronomical event whereby the planets closely gather on one side of the Sun at the same time, as seen from above the solar system.

And the second is a visual phenomenon, which involves the perspective from Earth when the planets appear close together in a small area of ​​the sky.

On the night of March 28, Jupiter, Mercurio, Venus, Uranus y Marte they will meet in a small 50 degree sector.

Star Walk advises beginning observations shortly after sunset using binoculars to view Jupiter at magnitude -2.1 and Mercury at magnitude -1.3 from the horizon, which will appear as “two bright objects” in the constellation Pisces.

Higher up in the sky, in the constellation Aries, you’ll see Venus at magnitude -4.0.

The app warns that Uranus will be a little harder to see, at magnitude 5.8, but it will be visible if you’re in a good spot and have powerful binoculars.

The same goes for Mars, which joins the lineup higher up near the Moon in the constellation Gemini.

Although the best day to see our neighboring planets is March 28, you can also capture them with a telescope a few days later.

Rick Fienberg, editor-in-chief of Sky & Telescope and senior adviser to the American Astronomical Society, spoke to Fox 35 about the upcoming celestial spectacle.

He explained that seeing all five planets at the same time can be tricky depending on where you’re looking from.

“Unless the sky is clear and the western horizon is almost flat, with no obstacles such as trees or buildings, Jupiter and Mercury will not be visible,” he explains.

This is because both will only be visible from very low in the west just after sunset.

But if your situation meets the criteria, you could see all five planets with simple binoculars.

Venus will be the brightest, Fienberg notes, while Uranus will be the hardest to see without strong equipment.

Mars, for its part, will be visible from high in the southwestern sky and will have an orange hue.

«On the 27th, the crescent Moon will be below and to the right of Mars. «On the 28th, the first quarter of the Moon will be above and to the left of Mars.

So stargazers are ready: mark those dates on your calendar and get your binoculars ready.

ENLACE ORIGINAL: Five planets in the solar system will all be visible from earth at the same time in March (unilad.com)

SEE ALSO: https://entornointeligente.com/2022/07/01/ministerio-de-energia-electrica-y-corpoelec-evaluan-uso-de-energia-solar-para-estabilizar-sistema-electrico/