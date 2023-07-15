Five possible members of the Clan del Golfo in Córdoba in prison

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation presented before a guarantee control judge five possible members of the Zuley Guerra Castro substructure of the ‘Clan del Golfo’, to which selective homicides, kidnappings and other criminal activities are attributed in Córdoba and Urabá antioqueno

The investigative work carried out against this illegal group revealed information about the whereabouts of alias El Manco, a notorious leader who interferes in the region. In this sense, units of the National Army and the SIJIN of the National Police moved to a property in the town of Las Flores, in Lorica (Córdoba). Upon arrival, they were greeted with gunfire.

In the midst of the confrontation, the uniformed officers rescued three people who were kidnapped in the house and arrested the five captors. They also seized six firearms, ammunition, a grenade, 17 wooden replica rifles, boots, a radiotelephone, a notebook with payroll accounts, and receipts for extortion payments. In the same way, seven motorcycles reported as stolen were recovered.

Those captured are: Abraham Antonio Guerrero Silva, one of the alleged leaders of the armed component of the Zuley Guerra Castro substructure; Abraham Manuel Berrio Hernández, Samuel David Acevedo Ramos, Jeffrey José Ortiz Ramos and Rubén Darío Polo Ávila.

For these facts, a prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate against Criminal Organizations charged them with the crimes of kidnapping, aggravated attempted homicide; and manufacturing, trafficking and possession of firearms or ammunition. The defendants did not accept the charges and must comply with an insurance policy in jail.