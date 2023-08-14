Five simple practices to care for the skin

Factors such as stress, pollution, and excessive use of chemicals can upset the balance of the skin’s microbiome.

Skin care has become essential in the search for a healthy and radiant appearance. In this context, it is essential to talk about the microbiome and its leading role in skin health. But what is the microbiome and why should we pay so much attention to it?

The microbiome is a diverse community of beneficial microorganisms that live on our skin. These microorganisms play an essential role in protecting the largest organ in our body against external aggressions; In addition, they help maintain your balance and promote a healthy skin barrier.

However, factors such as stress, pollution, and excessive use of chemicals can upset the balance of the microbiome, which can lead to problems such as dryness, irritation, and premature aging.

To maintain a balanced microbiome, it is essential to use products that promote your health. This is where prebiotics play a crucial role, since they are natural nutrients that act as food for skin microorganisms and, in this way, help to strengthen and maintain the balance of the microbiome, promoting healthy, radiant skin full of life.

“The skin is a vital organ that deserves our care and protection. It is common to wonder why it looks dull, dry, rough and the answer lies in the imbalance of the microbiome”, explains Angélica Carranza, corporate director of fragrances and personal care at Yanbal.

“Aware of this need, we have reinforced our Biomilk line, with the new Biomilk Leche Vegetal formula, the first product in the region that combines extracts of vegetable milk and Yacón extract, a natural source of prebiotics,” says Carranza.

It is important to note that protecting the skin’s microbiome not only benefits the external appearance, but also overall health. A balanced microbiome acts as a protective barrier that generates skin that is more resistant to external aggressions and less prone to dryness.

Here are the keys to maintaining the balance of the skin’s microbiome from the expert:

-Maintain good hygiene: It is important to clean the skin daily, using good quality products and avoiding the excessive use of abrasive soaps that mistreat the skin.

-Exfoliate the skin at least once a week: it is a deep cleansing that supports skin cell regeneration after removing the accumulation of dead cells and impurities and preparing the skin to better receive and absorb body moisturizers.

-Daily hydration: as already mentioned, keeping the microbiome in balance should be the main mission when choosing the right body moisturizers to achieve visibly healthy skin full of vitality. Prebiotic-enriched creams are an excellent option, such as BioMilk Plant Milk, which provides advanced hydration for up to 24 hours and provides essential nutrients that help strengthen the skin barrier and keep the microbiome in optimal balance.

-Choose products by skin type: Knowing our skin type is very important when choosing the type of products to use. If the skin is normal or with a slight tendency to dryness, you can choose the probiotic version. But, if you notice that the skin looks duller, without natural shine and with visible signs of dryness, the ideal is to choose a version of Vegetable Milk, which provides advanced hydration for up to 24 hours.

-Avoid stress and promote well-being: Stress can negatively affect the balance of the microbiome and therefore the health of the skin. Practice relaxation techniques, such as meditation, yoga, or breathing exercises, to reduce stress and promote general well-being.

