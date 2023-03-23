On March 22, the social work station of Baiyun Street and the Lianhua Community launched a publicity campaign on the theme of promoting “five-social linkage” and caring for “one old and one young” social work in Baiyun Square.

At the event site, social workers and community volunteers at the sub-district social work station, wearing vests, provided residents with knowledge about social work, introduced the functional characteristics and functions of the social work station, publicized social assistance policies such as old-age subsidies and de facto unsupported children, and distributed leaflets, brochure. The social worker at the social work station also introduced the origin of the International Social Work Day to the residents, and distributed exquisite gifts to the residents on site. Many residents said that through today’s publicity activities, they have deepened their understanding of the community and social work stations, learned about social assistance policies, and expressed that they will consider social work stations for help if they have difficulties.

In the next step, the social work station of Baiyun Street will continue to deepen the linkage mechanism between the community and social organizations, social workers, community volunteers, and social charity resources, care for the “old and young” groups, and concentrate on doing practical things and sending warmth to the masses , solve problems, promote the positive energy of social work to serve the society, and contribute to the construction of a happy, harmonious and beautiful Baiyun.

Song Yu, a reporter from Dalian News Media Group

Proofreading: Qin Zhen

Editor-in-Chief: Yu Li‍‍‍

Producers: Mu Jun, Song Wei