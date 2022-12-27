On December 20, 2022, a woman holds a photo frame of her relatives at a crematorium in Beijing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

[Look at China News, December 26, 2022]On November 30,the cpcThe mouthpiece Xinhua News Agency announced the death of Jiang Zemin, the former leader of the CCP.EliminationIt’s officially started!Subsequently, a large number of CCPSenior officials infectedordieA large number of CCP followers and celebrities have also died of the epidemic one after another.

On December 16, Yang Lianghua, Jiang Zemin’s public opinion thug, senior reporter of the CCP’s “People’s Daily” and editor-in-chief of “People’s Daily Overseas Edition”, passed away. Caixin.com reported that Yang Lianghua died of a lung infection after being infected with the new coronavirus at the age of 74.

On December 19, Liu Ji, Jiang Zemin’s advocate, retired ministerial-level official of the Communist Party of China, and former deputy director of the State Sports Commission, died of illness in a Beijing hospital. “China Economic Online” reported that Liu Ji died “due to the infection of the new crown and the treatment failed.” The report also specifically pointed out that Liu Ji had served as the first batch of special inspection commissioners of the State Council at the ministerial level. On the same day, Ju Kai, a retired cadre of the National Defense University of the Communist Party of China, passed away. Ju Kai was the secretary of the Communist Army general Su Yu.

On December 20, Zhu Zhihong, the former chairman of the Jiangxi Political Consultative Conference, passed away, and Zhang Fuqing, who received the so-called “Medal of the Republic”, died in Wuhan, Hubei.

On December 20, Hu Jun, an honorary professor at Renmin University of China, who was called a “Marxist economist” by the CCP and “one of the main pioneers and founders of Marxist political economy in New China“, died in Beijing.

Some netizens searched for the obituary of Tsinghua University. From November 10 to December 10, 18 retired and current employees died.

The Weibo account “National Policy Think Tank” also posted a lament, saying that watching the news in the past two days has mixed feelings in my heart. On the Baidu “Hot Search List” on the 22nd, obituaries accounted for five of the thirty hot searches! The hot search list has become an “obituary list”.

In addition, including Wang Huning and Zhao Leji, members of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China, many senior officials of the Communist Party of China, big fifty cents, and scientific ruffians have spread rumors that they are infected with the epidemic or even critically ill.

On December 16, Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, tweeted that he had been diagnosed with the virus.

On December 18, Sima Nan, the top five leader of the Communist Party of China, sent a message for help, saying that He Zuoxiu and his wife Qing Chengrui were both infected with the CCP virus, and their condition was very serious, and their children and grandsons were also infected in Shanghai, and their condition was even worse than theirs. He Zuoxiu is a well-known scientific ruffian in the CCP system, and also the vanguard and public opinion thug of Jiang Zemin’s suppression of Falun Gong. According to Sima Nan’s introduction, He Zuoxiu called Sima Nan and said, “It’s like I’m dehydrated now, I can’t do it right now, I’m afraid I won’t be able to pass this test…”

Moreover, Sima Nan claimed that he himself was infected with the virus, and his family members were also infected.

There are many other examples of these high-ranking CCP officials and followers contracting the epidemic and dying, but due to limited space, it is impossible to list them all. According to the analysis of various strange phenomena and evidence, a large number of people at the top of the CCP have contracted the epidemic or died, but because the CCP has blocked the news, the outside world is still unable to know. The following list will show that the high-level CCP has a large number of epidemics, Several strange phenomena of death.

1. Senior Political and Legal Officials Reveal Secrets

On December 19, Radio Free Asia published an interview with a senior official in Beijing’s political and legal system. The official from the political and legal system revealed that due to the maintenance of stability during the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Beijing concealed the outbreak of the epidemic in the medical system at that time, resulting in the death of a large number of retired senior officials. The political and legal official also revealed: Beijing’s medical system has already collapsed, and many high-level CCP officials have been recruited, especially those retired high-ranking officials. They are old and cannot receive effective treatment. Many people die, and ordinary people die even more. many. A close relative of this senior political and legal official died of infection at that time.

We can learn from this Beijing political and legal official that a large number of senior CCP officials have been recruited and died in groups.

Heng He, an expert on China issues, said that due to the extremely developed illegal live organ harvesting industry in the mainland, senior CCP officials mostly rely on organ transplants to continue their lives, but they cannot withstand the toss of the virus.

Yokogawa said: “Because many deaths of the elderly are due to organ failure, then he can replace the fresh ones, and replace the young people’s organs, and he can prolong (life), but this, in fact, cannot withstand tossing Yes. So if you look at the virus, it won’t recognize it, so when it comes to the virus, they won’t be able to do it.”

Yokogawa also said that many senior officials of the CCP live in hospitals for a long time, just like a nursing home, enjoying privileges. After the infection broke out, the authorities were afraid of causing social fluctuations, so they were not allowed to leave or enter the hospital, but it became the direct cause of the concentrated infection of these high-ranking officials.

2. A large number of high-level CCP leaders are absent from major meetings

The Central Economic Work Conference was held in Beijing from December 15th to 16th. At that time, there were a large number of high-ranking CCP officials who were absent. The Ming Pao reported that 17 senior officials at or above the ministerial level asked for leave at this meeting. This is unprecedented in the history of the CCP. In the past, the two vice chairmen of the Military Commission Zhang Youxia and He Weidong, the vice chairman of the National People’s Congress Wang Chen, the director of the State Supervisory Commission Yang Xiaodu, the vice chairman of the Military Commission Xu Qiliang, and the State Councilor Zhao Kezhi were all absent.

Is it a collective infection? Most likely. Is there any dead? The situation is not yet known.

3. The 301 Hospital is closed and closed

At around 5:00 p.m. on December 21, the roads around the 301 Hospital, which the CCP military provides diagnosis and treatment services to senior leaders of the CCP Central Committee, were suddenly blocked, and even the three nearby overpasses were all blocked for a time. Later, it was reported on the Internet that Wang Huning and Zhao Leji, members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, were infected with the epidemic. The timing coincided with the closure of the 301 Hospital.

On December 22, there was another online news that the 301 Hospital was closed, and an important person died in the hospital. It was said that it was a related person from the Political and Legal Committee, at least at the deputy state level. It is also reported that Xi Jinping’s mother, Qi Xin, has passed away, but it cannot be verified at present. On the same day, December 22, there was another news that Babao Mountain was closed for an hour, and a very high-ranking person passed away.

Because of the CCP’s blockade of news, it is not known who the important people died, but what is certain is that the virus has already invaded Zhongnanhai, and the CCP’s top leaders have had an accident, and they have already panicked and panicked. No, there is even more weird news:

4. Jingxi Hotel lights up strangely

On the evening of December 23, the Jingxi Hotel, which is usually dark at night, suddenly turned on the lights, which once again aroused suspicion from the outside world.

On the 23rd, Bao Jian, the daughter of Bao Tong, the political secretary of the former General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, Zhao Ziyang, tweeted, “After going out for dinner last night, I unexpectedly found that the Jingxi Hotel suddenly turned on a lot of lights, at least 1/3 of the rooms The lights are on. Jingxi only has people staying during the Second Congress in March and the Party Congress in October. Usually, the lights are dark. Jiang left in December, and it was lit here for about a week. It suddenly turned on again last night The lights are on, two days ago there were rumors in Lenovo that there was a traffic jam near 301. It feels like something must be wrong. The Jingxi Hotel is still brightly lit tonight.”

Jingxi Hotel opened in September 1964 and belongs to the military establishment sequence. The Jingxi Hotel is also regarded as one of the “political landmarks” of the CCP. According to public information, the Jingxi Hotel is the main venue for high-level meetings of the CCP, and it has also witnessed the previous crises of the CCP.

The “Beijing News” once published an article listing the “five most” of Jingxi Hotel in detail: the most difficult to enter, the safest, the most meetings, the highest standard, and the most mysterious. Jingxi Hotel has never been opened to the public. It is said that before each major meeting, the security department of the General Political Department will conduct multiple carpet searches of the Jingxi Hotel.

That is to say, when a person of Jiang Hama’s level dies, when the body bids farewell in Beijing, the Xijing Hotel will only have high-level CCP guests to stay and turn on the lights. What kind of character died this time?

5. Babaoshan Funeral Parlor was full of dead bodies

Over the past few days, there have been long queues outside Beijing Babaoshan and other funeral homes. On December 19, Bao Jian also tweeted a picture of the cremated bodies in Babaoshan filled with smoke, and said, “Babaoshan, Beijing, has been working so hard day and night for eight consecutive days.”

Reuters reported that at the Babaoshan Funeral Home, the largest in Beijing, several hearses could be seen entering every minute on Sunday (December 18), and the parking lot for private cars was full. Although Babaoshan Funeral Parlor also provides funeral services for ordinary citizens in Beijing, it is a place that provides exclusive funeral services for high-level CCP officials.

Some netizens even revealed that senior officials who died in Zhongnanhai have set up “exclusive cremation channels” and even “specialized cremation furnaces” in the Babaoshan funeral parlor.

From the above strange phenomena, it is not difficult to see that the virus has already entered Zhongnanhai, and the top leaders of the CCP have already been infected or died in groups. But how many died, we have no way of knowing. The CCP has never told the truth about the number of civilian deaths. When the corpses are piled up like mountains and all the crematoriums are full, and the corpses have to be frozen for cremation in turn, the CCP reported that the number of deaths from the epidemic is in single digits. Not to mention the death figures of high-level CCP officials, this is too sensitive, and no one dares to report it, even the obituary, because if the CCP’s high-level officials really died in a centralized manner, once the report is released, it may be tantamount to directly announcing that the CCP has died. The thief ship broke up. So up to now, it has been silent and terribly quiet. The eerie silence of the CCP seems to indicate the coming of its end and the panic deep in its heart.

This virus is aimed at the CCP, and it is used by the heavens to liquidate the evil CCP and its followers. Heaven’s destruction of the CCP has officially started. Chinese compatriots who have joined the CCP team organization, hurry up and quit the CCP, time waits for no one.

