“Five Strengthenings” of the Municipal Traffic Law Enforcement Team to do a good job in traffic safety during the Spring Festival travel season



The 2023 Spring Festival travel is the first spring travel under the optimization and adjustment of epidemic prevention and control. With the further optimization of the epidemic prevention and control policy, the backlog of travel demand since the epidemic has rebounded strongly, and the mobility of people across regions has accelerated. Considering the characteristics of the Spring Festival travel season, optimization of prevention and control measures, social public expectations, and changes in travel psychology, the flow of people and freight logistics activities will increase during the Spring Festival travel season. At the same time, according to the forecast of relevant experts, the number and intensity of cold waves that may occur in my country this winter have increased, and periodic low temperature, rain, snow and freezing weather are prone to occur, as well as the impact of the spread of the epidemic. Negative Effects. The Municipal Traffic Law Enforcement Team combined with the actual work, strengthened safety law enforcement, and focused on ensuring the safety and stability of traffic during the Spring Festival travel season.

One is to strengthen organizational leadership. The Municipal Law Enforcement Team fully implements the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on production safety, insists on the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life, and establishes a leading group for traffic and transportation safety law enforcement during the Spring Festival. People are members. Adhere to systematic planning and scientific arrangements, adhere to classified responses, and implement precise policies, strengthen safety supervision and law enforcement, consolidate responsibilities at all levels, and do a good job in traffic safety law enforcement work as a whole. Law enforcement teams in counties and cities have also set up leading organizations for law enforcement during the Spring Festival Transport Safety to strengthen organization and coordination and earnestly perform their duties. At the same time, the city team held a special arrangement meeting for the Spring Festival travel work, conveyed and implemented the requirements of the superiors for the Spring Festival travel work, and deployed and implemented all directly affiliated teams to do a good job in the Spring Festival travel safety law enforcement work.

The second is to strengthen the investigation and management of potential safety hazards. Strengthen the investigation and management of safety hazards in key links of “two passengers and one danger” transportation enterprises, freight stations, ports, terminals and other production and operation units, and implement rectification measures in a timely manner to ensure that major risks are well managed and controlled, and safety hazards are rectified in place. In view of the potential safety hazards that may be caused by long-term outages or low-frequency operation of transportation vehicles before the Spring Festival, and drivers who are unskilled, as well as the risks and challenges brought about by severe weather and large-scale increase in passenger flow during the Spring Festival, the road and waterway transportation operators are urged to compact Enterprises are responsible for the main body of safety production, pay close attention to severe weather and natural disasters such as low temperature, rain, snow and freezing, and timely investigate and eliminate various safety hazards.

Since the Spring Festival, the municipal law enforcement team has inspected more than 70 enterprises (times), and found more than 60 hidden problems, most of which have been rectified. In particular, a joint inspection was carried out on more than 100 bridges along various expressways, more than 300 cubic meters of debris including straw, branches, garbage, etc. were cleaned up, more than 20 damaged isolation fences along the highway were restored, and slopes were extinguished , 2 fires under the bridge.

The third is to strengthen the joint law enforcement of traffic safety. The Municipal Law Enforcement Team, the Traffic Police Detachment of the Municipal Public Security Bureau, and the Highway Traffic Police Detachment of the Municipal Public Security Bureau jointly issued the “Notice on Carrying out Joint Law Enforcement Actions for Road Traffic Safety during the “Nanhu Liangjian 2023″ No. 1 Spring Festival Transport”. In key areas such as passenger transport hubs, expressway service areas and toll station entrances and exits, tourist attractions, freight stations, factories and mines, industrial parks, etc., scientifically and rationally set inspection points, and make full use of self-punishment measures for road traffic violations, Carry out cross-regional, cross-departmental multi-level joint law enforcement, form a joint force for rectification, severely crack down on key illegal acts such as “two customers, one dangerous product, and one cargo”, strengthen coordination among multiple departments, and coordinate the execution of major illegal cases. Utilizing the joint traffic law enforcement mechanism in the Yangtze River Delta, the Municipal Law Enforcement Team and the Suzhou Wujiang Law Enforcement Department carry out joint water safety law enforcement in Jiangsu and Zhejiang. At the same time, we will also carry out cross-departmental joint law enforcement centralized and unified actions throughout the city to strengthen the deterrence of illegal acts of “two hackers”.

The fourth is to strengthen law enforcement inspections in key areas. The Municipal Law Enforcement Team issued the “Notice on Doing a Good Job in Administrative Law Enforcement of Traffic and Transportation Safety in the City During the Spring Festival Travel Period”, and carried out special rectification in key areas such as “two passengers and one danger”, over-limit transportation, taxi passenger transportation, and water transportation. In railway stations, passenger stations, passenger source distribution centers, tourist attractions, expressway service areas, etc., strengthen on-site supervision, carry out peak-shift law enforcement, and use information technology means such as road passenger transport “digital anti-illegal” system and networked joint control system to strengthen regional deployment and control . Through road law enforcement inspections, online supervision, combined with 110 social emergency linkage, 12328 telephone reporting and media exposure and other clues, focus on cracking down on illegal road transportation of dangerous goods within the jurisdiction. Strengthen the management of the source of excess control, and strengthen the law enforcement and supervision of the source units of freight and large-scale transport vehicles through various methods such as inspections and video surveillance. Keep an eye on Nanhu and its surrounding waters, Liansidang and other key waters for tourist passenger transport, and strengthen law enforcement inspections of passenger transport companies such as Nanhu Cultural Tourism, Jiushui Bus, Wenchuan, wading construction and hazardous chemical terminals.

The fifth is to strengthen emergency protection and on-duty duty. The city’s traffic law enforcement system pays close attention to meteorological disaster information. In view of possible fog, cold wave and strong wind, low-temperature rain and snow and freezing disasters that may occur in winter, it strengthens traffic safety precautions, increases the frequency of inspections on key road sections, and promptly notifies the management unit of hidden dangers. Water transportation companies, ships, and docks have done a good job of publicity and early warning, and sent more than 10,000 water early warning text messages to remind them to prepare for extreme weather and avoid and prevent various dangers and accidents to the greatest extent. Implement a 24-hour spring travel duty system, responsible for coordination and communication during the spring travel period, enrich emergency forces, equipment and materials, ensure the safety performance of law enforcement emergency vehicles and boats, and make emergency response preparations.

Since the official launch of the Spring Festival Transport, the city’s traffic law enforcement system has dispatched more than 1,800 law enforcement personnel to inspect more than 1,500 vehicles, more than 250 ships, and more than 60 wharfs.

Since 2023, the city’s traffic law enforcement team has strictly investigated and dealt with various illegal acts that affect transportation safety. A total of more than 150 cases have been investigated and dealt with, with a fine of more than 630,000 yuan. The transportation industry is safe and stable.