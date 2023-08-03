Five things that Poland can inspire us with in drawing up European funds

The author is the Deputy Prime Minister for the Recovery and Resilience Plan of the Slovak Republic and the use of European funds

Slovakia has long-term gaps in drawing European funds. On the contrary, Poland is not only the largest, but also one of the most efficient receivers. How is it possible that two neighboring countries, which are close to each other in many ways, are at opposite ends of the ladder when it comes to drawing European funds?

Together with Minister Balík and experts from various ministries, we personally went to Warsaw to see how the management of European funds can be set up more efficiently. The extensive modernization of the Warsaw-West railway station or the construction of a new state-of-the-art hospital in Poznań are undeniable proofs that the system is set up well and works.

What can Slovakia be inspired by?

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber? Log in

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

