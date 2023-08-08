Five tips for an environmentally sustainable beauty routine

FOR NO ONE It is a secret that many of the sun creams are emerging pollutants from the sea and the marine world, and several areas of the world even prohibit their use, such as in the Republic of Palau, a tourist paradise characterized by the crystalline blue of its waters. This island country is located in the Philippine Sea. It is the first country in the world to ban most sunscreens whose organic components are toxic to its barrier reef system (more than 385 species of corals) that is home to a great diversity of plants, birds, and marine life. However, it is of the utmost importance to protect the skin from the harmful effects of the sun. That is why it is important to find products that do not affect the marine ecosystem, so that they can reduce this environmental risk and at the same time protect the skin.

minimalist filters

The Soskin brand launches its Solar line with a strict formulation charter. That prohibits the controversial solar filters: endocrine disruptors and suspected of being toxic to the marine environment. Its final formula and filters have been tested in marine conditions and do not have a negative impact on the marine environment and corals. Its Technology Spf Low-Tox is a complex of minimalist filters that respect the aquatic environment, are biodegradable, contain very high UVB protection and UVA preventive effect, resistant to water and perspiration.

natural exfoliant

Every day the skin is exposed to a number of harmful agents such as blue light, sun rays, pollution, stress, poor diet, among many more, which accelerate premature aging and can even cause several important skin diseases. . It is for this reason that people are convinced of the importance of using products that help protect it. A simple way to reduce the generation of waste from these products is double action treatments. For example, the Sisley Paris brand has the Exfoliating Enzyme Mask, an exfoliating facial mask made with a natural enzyme that exfoliates the skin, removing all impurities, renewing its luminosity and reviving the skin’s beauty.

Prevention, the best decision

The earlier the age for skin care, the fewer facials will be needed over the years. Simplifying the skin care routine will help reduce waste, opt for products that contain multiple benefits to care for it. A basic routine, but potential. Sisley’s advanced formula ecological emulsion is the essential treatment to balance, strengthen and revitalize all skin types. The leather becomes more resistant and the quality visibly improves. Its unique formula, recognized for its successful and original complex of five plant extracts (Centella asiatica, Ginseng, Hops, Horsetail and Rosemary), now enriched with two new key ingredients (Burdock and Meadowsweet extract). Promotes a balanced microbiome and stimulates the skin’s natural defense mechanisms. The skin is more resistant and is better prepared to defend itself from the damaging effects of the environment (pollution, tobacco, free radicals, etc.). Contributes to the optimal functioning of the vital functions of the skin. The skin is revitalized and regains its tone and radiance. Moisturizes and nourishes the skin durably, leaving it more flexible and recovering its comfort.

recycle products

Once a product is finished using, the recommendations for its disposal should be reviewed. But before discarding it, you must not forget to wash the container well so that there are no residues, this will be very beneficial for the recycling process.

High quality

For example, the Sisley Paris brand has eco-friendly buildings. Its production and logistics centers take high environmental quality into account.

The most sustainable energy is the one that is not used, and this is the idea behind several measures that Sisley has introduced to reduce energy use in its centers. Since 2011, the Blois production site has halved the energy needed to manufacture each product thanks to new investments and process improvements (thermal control, machine cycle work, etc.), which generates a gas and energy savings

Since 2021, industrial facilities have been running on biogas, a green energy source that significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions.