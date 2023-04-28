Five types of domestic turtles

There are two kinds of these pets, those that live in fresh water and those that live on land. Now, even if they are wild species, they can be adopted as pets.

Turtles are reptiles characterized by having a hard shell that protects their internal organs. They belong to the order Testudines, which contains almost 100 genera and 300 species existing today. Not all members of this group can be housed in a domestic environment, although some of them have demonstrated their adaptability on this front in the long term.

Although in some countries it is not allowed to keep certain chelonians as pets, many people choose between the different types of pet tortoises instead of a dog or cat. In this article we will tell you which are ‘suitable’ for them to live in our home, as long as their needs are respected.

What types of domestic turtles are there?

As a first measure, we must differentiate between freshwater and land turtles. The former need to live in a place surrounded by water (fountain, fish tank, pond, aquarium) and the latter need a large terrarium where they can sleep, eat and defecate.

In both cases, both the environmental temperature and the sunlight they receive are essential, so don’t forget that chelonians are cold-blooded reptiles and they have to spend many hours ‘warming up’, as well as hibernating in winter. Among the types of domestic turtles we find the following.

1. Forest turtle

Its scientific name is Glyptemys insculpta and it is native to North America. It is recognized by its dark gray carapace and orange legs, head and belly with black spots. The extremities are robust and little webbed.

Males are larger than females, although they generally measure about 23 centimeters and weigh one kilo as adults. They are omnivorous and can feed on plants, fungi and fruits as well as carrion and invertebrates. The forest tortoise is 100% terrestrial in spring and summer, although in winter and autumn it chooses water as its habitat.

2. Russian tortoise

Among the types of domestic tortoises, the Russian (Testudo horsfieldii) is the most common and frequent in homes. It has a dark carapace with light spots that are round and flattened in shape, while the head and limbs are light in color and the claws on the hind feet are well developed. It can measure up to 22 centimeters in length in its adulthood.

Regarding its longevity, the ‘four-nailed turtle’ reaches 40 years of life in its wild form, although in captivity it can reach hundreds of years. Its eyesight is excellent, it is able to recognize people, it is sensitive to vibrations in the ground and it has a developed sense of smell to find food: herbs, flowers, vegetables, and vegetables, above all.

3. Painted turtle

The Painted Turtle (Chrysemys picta) is common in North America and lives in water. In general, it thrives in rivers with low flows and soft muddy beds, wetlands, lakes, and wells. In some countries like Spain it is considered invasive.

Its shell can measure about 25 centimeters in length and is striking for its design with yellow and red stripes that appear to have been painted by hand (hence its common name). The skin is olive green or black with orange and yellow lines. It can live 25 years, although it needs a relatively large pond and a comfortable temperature.

4. Red-eared slider

Another of the types of domestic turtles that live in the water and are found in the wild in the United States and Mexico. The red-eared slider (Trachemys scripta elegans) is also known as the ‘Florida slider’ and is famous for the two red stripes on the sides of its head, giving it the nickname ‘red-eared’ and making it one of of the most chosen chelonians as pets.

This reptile can reach 30 centimeters in length and the females are slightly larger than the males. In any case, both sexes live to be 40 years old. Although they spend a lot of time in the water, they also require a moist habitat with direct sunlight to increase their body temperatures.

The red-eared turtle is an excellent swimmer, it likes to lie down in the sun at noon and if it has to share its territory with others it can become somewhat aggressive. In the coldest times of the year, these chelonians hibernate at the bottom of the ponds.

5. Common box turtle

The common box turtle (Terrapene carolina) is a species native to the United States and Mexico. Its curious name is due to the fact that it has an articulated plastron (ventral part), which allows it to completely “close” its opening to stick its head out when it feels in danger. For this reason, he leaves nothing of his body exposed at limit moments.