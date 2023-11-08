Five-Year Achievements of Shaanxi Provincial Fire Rescue Corps

Shaanxi Provincial Fire Rescue Corps Celebrates Five-Year Achievements

The Shaanxi Provincial Fire Rescue Corps recently held a press conference to showcase their impressive five-year construction achievements. Over the past five years, the corps has rescued a total of 21,300 people in distress and protected national and people’s property worth 2.635 billion yuan. Remarkably, there have been no major fire accidents in the province for 25 consecutive years.

The Shaanxi Provincial Fire Rescue Corps has positioned itself with the development goal of “setting standards and demonstrating excellence, striving to be the first to create excellence”. Their overall framework focuses on “preventing, winning, and building well”, integrating into the new chapter of Shaanxi’s Chinese-style modernization drive. The corps has achieved remarkable results in stabilizing the fire situation, strengthening rescue capabilities, and improving overall quality, positioning themselves as a main force for emergency rescue that is reliable in times of crisis and trustworthy by the party committee, government, and the people.

The province’s fire rescue teams have faithfully performed their sacred duties of preventing and resolving major safety risks, responding to various disasters and accidents, and braving dangerous situations to protect the people. During the past five years, a total of 242,000 police dispatches have been deployed, 1.905 million personnel have been dispatched, and 21,300 people in distress have been rescued. Additionally, the corps has taken part in numerous major fire security operations and special actions on fire safety, rectifying 741,000 fire hazards.

In recognition of their outstanding work, the Shaanxi Provincial Fire Rescue Corps has won 36 commendations and awards at the provincial or ministerial level or above. Several individual firefighters and detachments have also been recognized for their exemplary service, showcasing the dedication and commitment of the entire corps.

The achievements of the Shaanxi Provincial Fire Rescue Corps reflect their unwavering commitment to protecting the people and property of the province. With no major fire accidents in 25 years and their exceptional rescue efforts, the corps has established themselves as a reliable and trustworthy force for emergency response.

Written by Qin Feng, China Daily Shaanxi Reporter Station

