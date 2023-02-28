© Reuters.



Investing.com – With rate hikes behind us and the Fed’s commitment to bring inflation back to target over time, the investment philosophies that served many investors before 2022 are fresh again.

These are the basic concepts of diversification, active management, risk mitigation. In particular, fixed income markets are poised for attractive returns, as they are at levels not seen in years.

PIMCO, as stated in the latest Cyclical Outlook, underlines that “bonds are back”, and sees opportunities in core fixed income, mortgage-backed securities, high-quality credit, commodities and inflation-linked bonds.

Fed funds peak at 5.5%

February was a busy month that began with the Fed’s 25 basis point hike, which sees “steady hikes” needed to bring tightening to a level sufficient to bring inflation back to its long-term 2% target over time.

Then January’s US jobs data triggered an immediate bond repricing to a higher Fed Funds high, with several Fed members reiterating the “steady hikes” message, then inflation and sales data detail more solid than expected. All this prompted markets to price not only the two further rate hikes but also the concrete probability of at least one further hike thereafter, which would take the top of the range for the Fed Funds rate to 5.5%.

These developments, according to analysis by Richard Clarida, PIMCO’s Global Economic Advisor and former Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve, illustrate well the interaction between data and market dynamics that is likely to occur in 2023, as the Fed tries to engineer a landing soft for the economy by reducing demand growth to achieve a better balance with supply.

The PIMCO pundit believes most of the hard work to do before pausing hikes has already been done, although the risk is that the Fed Funds’ peak will be higher if progress in reducing inflation is more slower than the Fed expects.

Tightening not yet absorbed

Markets adjust to expected rate caps, with one key difference from previous hike cycles being the communication: the Fed has become much more transparent, offering detailed projections, targets and guidance, although PIMCO says investors should remain alert to discrepancies which have occasionally been found between the indications of the Fed and some important indices.

Clarida points out that monetary policy operates with a certain lag, meaning that the US economy has probably not yet absorbed the full extent of the tightening.

In addition to the challenge of taming inflation, the Fed also remains focused on jobs. According to Powell, the labor market is still out of balance, and although recent data suggest that wage inflation is starting to slow down, an increase in unemployment is still likely to be needed. Historically, sharp increases in unemployment have only occurred with recessions, but PIMCO doesn’t see why the slowdown the Fed is orchestrating

should lead to a deep and prolonged recession.

Clarida notes that in the relatively brief US recessions of 1990 and 2001, GDP growth was actually modestly positive and the rise in unemployment was roughly in line with what the Fed now forecasts for 2023.

If we were to find that GDP growth this year has been positive with unemployment between 4% and 5% a year from now, according to the PIMCO expert, it would probably be a “softish landing”, although it would probably be decreed officially a recession.

This article was written exclusively by Financialounge.com for Investing.com. Each week, “Market View” features original interviews with investment houses on key market topics that will be featured exclusively on our site. It does not constitute a solicitation, offer, advice or recommendation to invest