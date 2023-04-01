Without a doubt, Simón Bolívar Avenue It is one of the main roads of Valledupar, and for almost 30 years it has connected two entrances of the city with La Guajira.

In 1994, a section of the via was paved by the Ministry of Works and Transport headed by Jorge Bendeck Olivella. At that time, the vallenato Carlos Quintero Romero I was in the Legal Office of the Ministry.

With the argument that the avenue connected two national highwaysthey managed to get them to lend their machinery and the mayor Rodolfo Campo led the paving.

“Dr. Bendeck was at the Ministry. I was the head of Legal. There was a crisis in the Los Cortijos section. It was without pavement. It was a powder. Mayor Rodolfo Campo He had the idea of ​​putting the base. We, with a legal rope, obtained the machinery to pave and in three days we paved the entire avenue from Los Gallos to the entrance of the Pedazo de acordeón“said Carlos Quintero Romero.

WET NETWORKS

However, the years passed and that section of the avenue it was filled with holes. As the drivers point out, driving along the avenue It is an ordeal and a danger for cars and the integrity of people.

In this sense, EL PILÓN spoke with the mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro, who said that they filed a project with the Ministry of Transportation to help to finance the improvement of the road.

“The Simón Bolívar road network is made with asphalt and not with rigid concrete. You have to put a new layer on it. that project cost about $25 billionthe problem is wet networks”, explained the president.

It turns out that intervening the road section forces to change the wet networks of the sector, which have already completed their cycle and for this reason the surrounding neighborhoods are flooded with wastewater on a recurring basis.

The problem is that changing wet networks costs other $25,000 million, explained the mayor. “The municipality does not have these resources, we need the Nation and the Government of Cesar to materialize this project.

THE NATIONAL GOVERNMENT

But why should the Nation provide resources? With the same argument that they used 30 years ago, different sectors consider that the national government should sponsor because the avenue works as an interconnection between Bosconia and the south of La Guajirathat is, as a national road.

The investment must be final because a few months ago the Mayor’s Office invested more than $1 billion repairing the section that is in the worst condition, however, the solution is bread for a day… Soon the holes return.

THE ALTERNATIVE

The Governorate of Cesar hired a road ring that will cross Valledupar, which will be an alternative to Simón Bolívar Avenue and It will cut travel time.

The ring road of 10.4 kilometers it will go from Sierra Nevada avenue (exactly the Comfacesar School) to the national highway that goes from Valledupar to Barranquilla (Los Cauchos sector).

By Deivis Caro

