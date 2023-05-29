FL Entertainment: Weekly share transactions

11
Press Release
Paris – 29 May 2023
Share Transactions Disclosure
FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 22 May to 26 May 2023 in accordance with the authorization given by the…
See also The Standing Committee of the Autonomous Region Party Committee held an enlarged meeting to convey the study of the spirit of the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Party, arrange and implement the work Shi Taifeng hosted_Hulunbuir News-Hulunbuir Daily