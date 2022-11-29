Home News Flames and smoke in the tunnel in Pontebba, but it is a fire brigade exercise
An accident between several vehicles, injured people, flames and smoke that “fills” the tunnel in a few moments. A highly complex scenario for rescue operations and this is what the firefighters re-proposed on the night between 26 and 27 November 2022, inside the “Dogna” tunnel, on the A23 motorway section in the Pontebba area: a maxi fire drill, coordinated by the prefecture of Udine and organized by the concessionaire of the motorway section. The purpose of the exercise was to test the response times of the rescue bodies, the safety levels and procedures of the emergency plan required by current legislation concerning the health and safety of users inside the tunnels of the trans-European road network.

