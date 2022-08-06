San Giorgio della Richinvelda

A large fire affected, on the afternoon of Saturday 6 August, the social stable between nurserymen in Rauscedo, in via Poligono. An employee of the agricultural cooperative ended up in hospital in Spilimbergo: he burned his hand and breathed a lot of smoke in an attempt to save the cattle. As a precaution, he was held for observation, but was found to be in good condition.

01:37