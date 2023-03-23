Home News Flames in the attic, fire brigade intervention in Aversa – Campania
News

by admin
Fire risked spreading to the entire building, no one injured

(ANSA) – CASERTA, MARCH 23 – The firefighters of the provincial command of Caserta intervened late yesterday evening in Aversa following a request for help, for a fire that broke out in the attic of a building. A firefighters team from the Aversa detachment was on site, with a ladder truck from the Caserta headquarters. The firefighters immediately put out the flames, which had affected various wooden beams, preventing them from spreading to the internal structure of the roof. Nobody was hurt. (HANDLE).

