PORDENONE. The Grigoletti high school in Pordenone took the field for the freedom of Iranian women and did so with a flash mob and the symbolic cut of a lock of hair.

The initiative was implemented today, Tuesday 18 October, after the last lesson bell. Hundreds of students from Pordenone symbolically raised the flag of rights in via Interna with this gesture. “Cutting a lock of hair was a gesture of solidarity with Iranian women.”

Francesca Pavan, Giulia Vaccher and Emanuele Sitta, of class 4B, organized the flash-mob focused on the rights of freedom and self-determination. “We have collected the cut locks – explained Francesca – and we will deliver them to the Iranian embassy in Milan, in protest”.

There are also many teachers on the field: Alessandra Pavan, Carlo Furlanetto, Walter Manzon and Matteo Antoniol, always alongside the students. “The goal is to raise awareness of everyone’s conscience on the trampled rights of Iranian girls – continued Francesca -. The idea of ​​cutting a lock of hair and the flash-mob was born after an internal confrontation between students and teachers ».

