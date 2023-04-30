Flat-rate scheme: Cassa Forense clarifies the requirements

Follow the podcast on:

The Budget Law 2023 raised the maximum income limit for accessing the flat-rate scheme, from 65 thousand to 85 thousand euros, at the same time introducing a clause whereby, upon exceeding the 100mila euro Of turnover, the professional must transmigrate to regime ordinary, con obligation Of invoice with VAT and bookkeeping in the ordinary regime.

Therefore, in the hypothesis of revenues between 85 and 100 thousand euros, the flat-rate regime no longer operates starting from the following year, while in the hypothesis of revenues greater than 100 thousand euros, the immediate exit of the professional from the flat-rate regime is envisaged.

These are the explanations provided on its website by Forensic Fund, in an article dated April 13 signed by Filippo Mengucci. The author points out that, beyond the limit linked to the amount of income, there may be further impediments to membership of the flat-rate scheme.

It should be noted that self-employed workers must respect the spending limit of 20,000 euros for the use of employees and collaborators, and will have to incur costs lower than those recognized at a flat rate. Finally, they will not have to hold shares in legal entities taxed for transparency. Therefore, where a lawyer who practices individually incurs non-marginal costs by investing in the organization of the firm, he cannot be included in the flat-rate scheme.

It is also pointed out that the 2023 Budget Law aimed at simplifying the taxation model of the income produced by natural persons with a VAT number, who fall within the new reference parameters and who benefit from the VAT non-application regime.

However, in order to verify access, when filing the tax return for 2022, it will be necessary to pay attention to completing part LM, which will have to be used to declare the income deriving from the exercise of professional activities or the income produced on a flat-rate basis .

For example, by completing line LM21 the self-employed worker declares possession of the requisites for accessing the “flat tax” regime, specifying, where appropriate, the condition of “new business” which allows for use of a substitute tax rate equal to 5%, instead of that of 15%. The coefficient of profitability, ie the percentage which in the flat-rate regime is applied to the receipts obtained to obtain the taxable income on which the substitute tax and the contributions to be paid are quantified, remains at 78% for professionals.

For the flat-rate scheme, the additional criteria already known until 31 December 2022 remain unchanged, i.e. not having incurred total expenses for employees, collaborators or ancillary work in 2022 gross of more than 20,000 euros; not having received income from employment/pension for amounts exceeding 30,000 euros; not participate in partnerships/associations or hold direct or indirect controlling interests in joint-stock companies.



