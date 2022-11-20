Listen to the audio version of the article

The flat-rate scheme now renamed by public opinion Flat Tax is preparing to change its face. With the budget law arriving and expected on Monday 21 November in the Council of Ministers, in addition to the increase in the threshold from 65 miles to 85 miles of the threshold of revenues or fees to benefit from the subsidized regime, an anti-evasion or rather anti-sly clause of the 15 percent flat tax is also on the way. To these two changes we could also add the so-called incremental flat tax, on which, however, evaluations are underway for its possible postponement.

The threshold from 65 thousand to 85 thousand euros

The increase of the Flat Tax and in particular of the threshold of revenues and compensations that allows to apply aflat-rate tax of 15% in lieu of personal income tax, Irap and VAT, has always been a battle of the center right and in particular of the League. Now the government is aiming to raise it from 65 thousand to 85 thousand, also thanks to the new VAT rules which expressly provide for a preferential regime for minimum tax payers and which in 2025 could reach up to 100 thousand euros in revenues or compensation. With the budget law, therefore, the aim is to start this process and as a first step, as mentioned, the threshold will be raised from 65 thousand to 85 thousand euros after having already necessarily submitted a formal request to Brussels. On balance, based on Mef data, the VAT numbers interested in entering the new regime will be just over 100 thousand.

The anti-evasion trap above 100 thousand euros

The increase in the threshold to 85,000 will be accompanied by an anti-evasion trap, a mechanism for immediate expulsion from the flat-rate regime for those who try to gamble with turnover and income. The current mechanism, in fact, allows a VAT number to exceed the threshold of 65 thousand euros without suffering immediate tax repercussions. In essence, assuming that a professional in 2022 under a flat-rate regime has recorded fees of over 300 thousand euros in the following year, i.e. 2024, he will only pay 15% of taxes precisely because he is under a flat tax regime. In 2024, then, the same professional could instead limit himself to invoices and do everything to return below the threshold. A sort of lift of the tax authorities with which taxes are always paid to a lesser extent.

To put an end to this sort of revolving door for getting in and out of the Flat Tax the incoming budget law introduces a tightening: those who, starting from 2023, will have compensation or revenues exceeding 100 thousand euros will immediately leave the flat-rate regime and from the moment in which they register the overrun of the 100 thousand, they will also return to issuing VAT invoices. Those who, on the other hand, exceed the new threshold of 85,000 while remaining below 100,000 euros in revenues or fees will leave the flat-rate regime starting from the following year and therefore from 2024.

The underbilling risk

However, the risk of under-invoicing remains in the attempt to maintain the subsidized regime, as highlighted by the MEF itself in the report on tax evasion attached to the Nadef. According to the commission chaired by Alessandro Santoro, «The introduction of a flat tax up to a certain threshold can generate anomalous behaviors in correspondence with the same threshold».