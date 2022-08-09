Listen to the audio version of the article

The flat tax, a tax measure which, in contrast to a progressive Irpef taxation system with tiered rates, provides for a common taxation for all those who are under a certain income bracket established by law, currently in Italy is not applied to full speed. It is reserved for VAT, with a rate of 15% for incomes up to 65 thousand euros.

Salvini: flat tax at 15% also to employees

The unitary program of the center-right is still in the final phase of the definition. But in the meantime, the tax proposals that revive and strengthen it are multiplying from the individual parties of the coalition. The flat tax was, together with the “fiscal peace”, the slogan of the Lega’s electoral campaign. “While the left proposes taxes and assets, the League wants a flat tax at 15%, fiscal peace with the scrapping of the files,” said Matteo Salvini. And he recently added: «We want to extend the flat tax to 15% also to employees (as for VAT numbers at 65 thousand euros). We can do it in 5 years ».

Berlusconi: flat tax at 23% for everyone, families and businesses

Three days ago Silvio Berlusconi, leader of Forza Italia, focused on a different flat tax model for “families and businesses”, with a higher rate (at 23%). Today on Radio 24 he relaunched: «The flat tax has increased revenues for the State by up to 30%: we do not want to create a further deficit. With the growth that we will produce, we will have the lowering of taxes even below 20%. The flat tax will be in the one hundred day program, it is the most important point of the program “

Fdi: flat tax only incremental

But what do Brothers of Italy think, the majority shareholder of the coalition according to all the polls? The flat tax does not seem to warm the spirits around Giorgia Meloni, who in recent days, anticipating the rain of incoming tax ideas, has repeatedly asked to avoid “unrealizable promises”. In the Fdi tax plan anticipated by Sole 24 Ore, the generalized flat tax on which Lega and Forza Italia are battling with rates, is not there, because the idea of ​​a flat tax is limited to incremental incomes, that is to any share of taxable amount declared that exceeds the levels of the previous year. In short, the construction site is open. But it will be necessary to choose the common line, in a unitary program without forgetting the need to make ends meet.

The stop of the Democratic Party

Historically opposed to the flat tax is the Democratic Party. «Let’s face it: the flat tax on the right increases injustices, makes the taxman less progressive and penalizes those who have less. To finance it, public services will have to be cut. The main? Health, school and university. There is another way of thinking about Italy ». Thus, on Twitter, the president of the Lazio Region, Pd exponent, Nicola Zingaretti