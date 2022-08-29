After the drought that has plagued the crops of the Marca, even the golden flavescence gives no respite to the already “persecuted” Treviso farmers. A summer that does not seem to end since 300 surveys are already underway to understand the damage caused by golden flavescence that has affected the vineyards

TREVISO. After the drought that has plagued the crops of the Marca, even the golden flavescence gives no respite to the already “persecuted” Treviso farmers. A summer that does not seem to end, given that 300 surveys are already underway to understand the damage caused by golden flavescence that has affected the vineyards. According to reports from the Condifesa TV, Treviso is so far the most affected province in Veneto.

In this regard, the president of Agrifondo Veneto-FVG Valerio Nadal declared: «Our technicians are working to understand the extent of the damage. As always, on these occasions we will try to meet the demands of businesses. Our goal is to protect the income of our farmers ».

The director of Agrifondo Veneto-FVG Filippo Codato also intervened on the causes of the damage: “Golden flavescence is one of the phytopathies that is worrying us strongly, once the symptoms appear, they can only be resolved with the removal of the plant”.