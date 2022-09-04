Find the most intimate priorities. Decide the unprecedented boundaries to cross. The days of late summer push for new purposes and lead to existential choices. We don’t always manage to bring them to fruition. Also because they involve metamorphosis for which we are not always prepared. Even Flavia Pennetta, the first Italian tennis player in the world top ten, found herself between August and September 2015 grappling with an existential choice.
See also Mom in Treviso, unchanged subscription prices, discounts for those who use the app or website