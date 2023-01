Challenge the champions of poker, manage to beat them in the most important casinos around the world, even win big money. Emotions that are difficult to forget, but do you want to put a gunshot whistling twenty centimeters from your ears? And end up in the middle of a war between rival tribes in Libya? Flavio Ferrari Zumbini, two degrees with full marks, former manager of Ferrero, then Hold’em champion and aspiring tour operator, is now joking about it.