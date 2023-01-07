Home News Fleeing from Milan for the love met in chat, 12-year-old found in Conegliano
Fleeing from Milan for the love met in chat, 12-year-old found in Conegliano

Fleeing from Milan for the love met in chat, 12-year-old found in Conegliano

From Milan to Conegliano for love. 12 years old. The girl was tracked down on Friday evening by the agents of the Conegliano police station in front of the railway station. She had escaped from Cinisello Balsamo (Milan) on 2 January. She had left her parents’ house without saying anything to visit a boy she met online and who lived in the Conegliano area. Friday evening the end of her elopement, when the policemen recognized her, in the midst of a group of minors, and she was taken to the police station, awaiting the arrival of her parents.

It was a weekend of control by the agents of the police station. The Treviso Police Commissioner has issued the mandatory expulsion order with a ban on returning to Conegliano for a Moroccan citizen born in 1998, residing in San Vendemiano and with a criminal record. He was traced to the hospital and was reported for aggravated theft at a flower shop in Conegliano and for an attempted theft at another shop.

In Piazzale Zoppas the patrols surprised a Senegalese citizen in possession of drugs. Over 30 grams of marijuana and hashish and a large sum of money, which was seized.

Two other people have been reported: an Italian citizen residing in Valdobbiadene for failure to comply with the road deed from Conegliano, a Chinese citizen found in Via Dal Vera aboard a Fiat Multipla in a highly intoxicated state (the car was seized and the vehicle registration document withdrawn ). An Italian citizen was also surprised in Via Manin in possession of three wrappers of narcotic substance, reported to the local Prefecture.

