Flemish Parliament asks State Security for more information about Filip Dewinter’s Chinese contacts

The Flemish Parliament has not yet opened a deontological investigation into Filip Dewinter (Vlaams Belang). It first requests more information from State Security about its contacts with a Chinese spy.

The deontological committee of the Flemish Parliament exceptionally met between Christmas and New Year. The reason was an article in our sister newspaper Het Nieuwsblad about the contacts Filip Dewinter allegedly had with a Chinese spy, through which he obtained free face masks in 2020 during the corona crisis.

Green faction leader Mieke Schauvliege had filed a complaint with the deontological committee of the Flemish Parliament. On Thursday, he discussed behind closed doors whether the complaint is admissible and, if so, whether an investigation should be conducted. But the committee has not yet decided anything. She first wants more information from State Security before she can even judge admissibility.

That is why the Flemish Parliament is now asking two questions about State Security. Firstly, it asks whether there is a file on foreign influence via Filip Dewinter – who is not only a member of parliament, but also vice-chairman of the Flemish Parliament. The second question is how parliament can gain access to that secret information.

Not first time

The story about the face masks arose in the aftermath of the espionage scandal surrounding Frank Creyelman, ex-member of parliament for Vlaams Belang and a confidant of Dewinter for years. International media have exposed that Creyelman was an informant for a Chinese spy from 2019 to 2022 and tried to get certain issues on the political agenda for a fee.

Frank Creyelman was an informant for a Chinese spy. — © Dirk Vertommen

A similar complaint was also filed against Dewinter in 2018. It then turned out that he had worked for years with a Chinese non-profit organization in Antwerp, whose chairman was also a spy for China. Dewinter then said that he was not aware of this and had only cooperated in good faith. However, he would have been reimbursed for 25,000 euros in expenses. Parliament also wants to know more about these payments.

That defense no longer applies to his contacts regarding the face masks in 2020. According to information from State Security, Dewinter allegedly obtained those face masks through the same Chinese contact person. At that moment he knew very well that the man was working as a spy for the Chinese regime.

If further investigation shows that Dewinter has actually made ethical mistakes, parliament can blame him.

Share this: Facebook

X

