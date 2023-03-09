Flight attendant recruitment queuing for 7 hours for interview 3 minutes flight attendants crowded the scene: some airlines offer an annual salary of 330,000

Recently, students majoring in flight attendants in Qingdao, Shandong got up early to participate in interviews with thousands of people, queuing for seven hours, and interviewing for 3 minutes.

Qin, a recent graduate of the flight attendant major, introduced that he and his classmates rushed to Qingdao from Rizhao to participate in the interview of the airline flight attendant, and arrived at the designated place at 7 o’clock in the morning.

The interview started at 8:30. I thought I would arrive early, but I didn’t expect the crowds to be crowded. I was ranked 1009, and the number of people actually interviewed was 1134. I didn’t enter the interview until around 2:30 in the afternoon. 3 minutes, mainly testing items such as appearance, body, smile, and voice.

Recently, Xiamen Airlines launched the 2023 flight attendant recruitment plan, which is also the largest recruitment and the most positions in recent years. The annual salary is 150,000 to 190,000 yuan to recruit flight attendants, the annual salary of the flight attendant is 250,000 to 300,000 yuan, and the annual salary of the cabin manager is up to 330,000 yuan.

According to Xiamen Airlines’ public recruitment announcement, the annual salary of flight attendants ranges from 60,000 yuan to 330,000 yuan, depending on the level. Among them, the annual salary of trainee flight attendants is 60,000-80,000 yuan, that of flight attendants is 150,000-190,000 yuan, that of flight attendants is 250,000-300,000 yuan, and that of cabin managers is 280,000-330,000 yuan.