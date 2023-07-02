Flights from Camagüey Airport to Latin America and the United States Continue in July

Flights from Camagüey Airport to Latin America and the United States Continue

Camagüey, Cuba – Cuban airport authorities have released the flight schedule for the “Ignacio Agramonte” air terminal, featuring flights to various destinations in Latin America and the United States. The report highlights the continuation of flights from Mexican airline Viva Aerobus and American Airlines, as well as the operation of charters.

Viva Aerobus, known for its extensive connectivity and growth in the region, will maintain regular flights to and from Cancun on Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout the month of July. Additionally, the airline will offer flights from Merida to Camagüey, as well as to Nicaragua on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

From the United States, American Airlines will continue its daily frequency flights between Camagüey and Miami, providing convenient travel options for passengers. In addition to American Airlines, charter flights are also available. The charters operate three flights on Mondays and Fridays, two flights on Wednesdays, two flights on Saturdays, and one flight on Sundays.

Furthermore, Fly All Ways will continue to operate its weekly flight to and from Paramaribo in Suriname, with arrivals on Mondays and departures on Tuesdays. These flights are particularly important for the so-called “shopping tourism,” attracting entrepreneurs known as “Cuban mules” who engage in cross-border business activities.

However, authorities have not yet confirmed the continuation of the Cubana de Aviación’s Saturday route to Havana for the month of July, which had been popular among locals. The airline previously offered this domestic flight at a price of 690 pesos per person. Updates regarding this connection will be shared as soon as more information becomes available.

Overall, the “Ignacio Agramonte” air terminal in Camagüey maintains its connectivity to both Latin America and the United States, ensuring convenient travel options for passengers. With various airlines and charters operating from the airport, travelers can continue to explore new destinations and maintain vital connections in the region.

