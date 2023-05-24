Flip executive director advises Petro not to see the press as an enemy

The executive director of the Foundation for the Freedom of the Press (Flip) Jonathan Bock explained in an interview with the newspaper El Tiempo what the role of a president should be in regards to the press, specifically, referring to the Colombian head of state. , Gustavo Petro. His words are made public in the midst of the situation that surrounds the national president due to his comments about journalists. Recently, in fact, he said that he is not giving the communication profession a bad image.

“First, President Petro’s obligations to the press, which are not invented by the Foundation, but are based on jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court and the Inter-American Court, which expressly say that public officials have a limited capacity for expression; and second, they have a duty of respect towards journalism, towards other voices when they are critical, or even hateful, or may seem intolerable to officials. But it is also a message that journalism cannot be understood as the enemy, but that in its plurality of voices it is part of that exercise of oversight against power; and that he is constantly building the approximation to the truth ”, he began by saying in his conversation with the national newspaper.

“I trust that President Petro understands press freedom as a democratic institution, but his conception of a certain sector of journalism implies a confrontational position. I don’t think that has to be so. This confrontation wears out journalism and of course power and can end up delegitimizing it. Therefore, it is a call to attention to understand and respect journalism in general terms, beyond the particularity of the messages that have been dozens, not only on Twitter, but in his speeches and interviews, where he talks about his own journalistic story. and generalizes to the media, which he is not called to do, ”he added.

It is important to remember that it was in mid-May when the Flip, through a statement addressed to public opinion, accused the Colombian president of repeatedly attacking journalists. According to the entity, Gustavo Petro “has promoted a negative image of journalism and the media.” The organization pointed out that the head of the Historical Pact, through his messages, has undermined the credibility of the press, and has pressured the media agenda to “favorably address his management.”

The Foundation for the Freedom of the Press, in its public letter, says that the President of the Republic of Colombia has fueled a speech in which he exposes the press as an antagonist. According to the spokesperson for Flip, Gustavo Petro, with his comments and actions against the press, ‘opens the door to criminalization’.

To argue its premises, the entity recalled the existence of article 20 of the Political Constitution of 1991, the one that reads: “Every person is guaranteed the freedom to express and disseminate their thoughts and opinions, to inform and receive truthful and impartial information , and founding mass media. These are free and have social responsibility. The right to rectification is guaranteed under conditions of equity. There will be no censorship.”

On the subject, Gustavo Petro assured, in an interview with Noticias RCN, that: “I have not investigated what the Flip is, but those who are making a negative image of the media are the media, it is not me. Simply, you have to take advantage of the article of the Constitution. We have the right to truth. We have the right to information pluralism. On the issue of veracity, there must be several ways of understanding a problem and several visions, not only the vision of the owner of the medium who has powerful and economic interests”. with Infobae

