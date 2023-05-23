Flip Operation Acer Director Chen Junsheng Shares 3-step Reverse Victory

From negative 20 billion to a total market value of 120 billion, how to do it? Chen Junsheng, chairman and CEO of Acer, was recently invited to Tsinghua University to share the three-step business philosophy of corporate reversal. The first step is a 100-day plan to stabilize the company; the second step is to strengthen brand value and create a new business; the third step The first step is to go to the capital market through IPO and practice the sustainable operation of the group.

Lin Zhequn, Dean of Science and Management of Tsinghua University, recently invited Chen Junsheng, Chairman and CEO of Acer, to share the business philosophy of turning the corner with the in-service students. Chen Junsheng said that from a loss of 20 billion 10 years ago, Acer now has 10 listed companies and emerging companies that have created a market value of more than 120 billion. How did it turn around? He shares 3 steps to flipping a business.

Chen Junsheng suggested that the leader must come up with a 100-day plan at the beginning of his new appointment. Before he took office at Acer, he drew up a 100-day plan, which is to protect the right to work, communicate intensively to reduce anxiety, keep abreast of financial figures, and review financials every week. Reports, intensive release of internal positive news, and global exhibitions twice a year. These plans have been unremitting for 10 years.

In addition, Acer Group has also gradually established a multi-business engine. In addition to well-known computer brands, its subsidiaries are involved in different fields such as mobile payment, smart charging piles, smart medical care, and home appliances.

He said that taking Acer Smart Medical as an example, it focuses on smart medical care and allows more people to enjoy the value brought by medical technology. According to the data from the National Institutes of Health, it is known that the blindness rate of diabetic patients is 25 times higher than that of normal people. Therefore, Acer Smart Doctors do artificial intelligence medical image interpretation. Diabetic friends can know whether diabetes has caused eye diseases after the interpretation. Currently, this interpretation system has been introduced in 5 overseas countries and more than 170 hospitals and clinics in China.

Chen Junsheng also revealed that with the effectiveness of the multi-business engine, as of the end of last year, Acer had 10 subsidiaries publicly listed in the Taiwan capital market, and some of the subsidiaries have become enterprises with a market value of more than 10 billion. “Incubator” is moving forward, and this year, the “Tiger” project is launched, and Xiaojinhu, a subsidiary of the Tiger Corps, will rush into the capital market.

Finally, he used the motto “Optimism is a competitive advantage” handwritten to him by TSMC founder Zhang Zhongmou to encourage each other with his students.

(Chen Yuxian in China)

