Flip rejects harassment against journalist who denounced Petro

the journalist Camila Zuluaga, denounced this Wednesday that she was a victim of harassment by followers of President Gustavo Petrowhom she accused of having singled her out “directly” on Twitter for her work.

“Yesterday on social networks a video was posted around my house when I was walking with my one-year-old baby, which shows that I am being followed by people affected by their political project and who assume a attitude of direct harassment due to the information that I transmit and the opinions that I express in relation to his Government,” said Zuluaga.

Also read: Colombia Profunda arrives, journalism with the magnifying glass in the regions

The journalist read the letter that she will send directly to Petro in the Mañanas Blu program.

Zuluaga considered that what happened is “an intimidating act” of “the greatest seriousness and is a direct consequence of the attitude” that the president “has assumed with the media” on Twitter.

“Whoever publishes the video accompanied by totally false information is a fanatical follower of yours on social networks, whom you have endorsed in the past by commenting on his messages, even in relation to me when he has sought to carry out a digital campaign to discredit me and later threaten me with scrutinize my life”, reproached the president.

In the video, posted on TikTok, Zuluaga is seen walking with her daughter and a person who works at her house.

The author of the clip assures that the journalist is walking and talking with Marelbys Meza, who worked as a babysitter at the home of Petro’s chief of staff, Laura Sarabia, and denounced having been interrogated in the premises of the presidential palace as a suspect in the alleged theft of a briefcase with an unspecified sum of money.

“The modus operandi that you have adopted in relation to journalists, using your Twitter to point directly at us is very dangerous because it empowers characters like the one mentioned to go from persecution, insults and digital attacks, to carry out real actions against the integrity of people,” added Zuluaga.

Flip rejects the monitoring against Camila Zuluaga:

Faced with what happened, the Prosecutor’s Office announced that it will initiate an investigation and is carrying out “the corresponding investigative work to determine who is behind the intimidation” of the journalist.

Likewise, the Foundation for the Freedom of the Press (FLIP) rejected what happened and said that Petro, “as head of state, should not discredit, delegitimize or attack any journalist or media outlet.”

“The president has the obligation to guarantee and support the exercise of a free press. In this case, we value positively that the Prosecutor’s Office announced the investigation of the facts, and we hope that it will act diligently to identify the users who have disseminated this content.” , added that organization on Twitter.

These messages, FLIP has pointed out, “end up undermining their credibility; seeking to pressure the media agenda to favorably address their management; fueling a discourse in which the press is antagonistic, and thus opens the door to criminalization of the media.”

Also: More than 15,000 people have been victims of forced displacement in 2023

For this reason, Zuluaga asked the president on Wednesday “to reflect and end this direct fight with journalists through social networks.”

“I hope that the evidence of this situation leads you to reflect on the effects that your permanent confrontation with us journalists through Twitter puts your integrity at risk,” the journalist concluded.