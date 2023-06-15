Flood, 8.8 billion euros the first provisional estimate of the damages – Emilia-Romagna Region

E’ you 8.8 billion euros the first estimate, albeit still provisional, of the damage caused by the May floods in Emilia-Romagna. Of these, 1.8 billion concern interventions to deal with the emergency, many of which have already started in recent weeks.

The report, as requested by the Government, was presented today in Rome at the first meeting of Permanent table between the Executive and local authorities coordinated by the Minister for Civil Protection, Nello Musumeciand reunited with Palazzo Chigi.

The president led the delegation of the Emilia-Romagna Region Stefano Bonaccini. With him the undersecretary to the Presidency of the Giunta, David Baruffithe vice president with responsibility for Civil Protection, Irene Priolothe mayor of Ravenna, Michele De Pascaleand that of Forlì-Cesena, Enzo Lattuca. The latter also representing Upi e Anci regional.

“We have an initial estimate of damages close to 9 billion euros- he said Bonaccini-. Of these 1.8 billion is needed to repair levees, lattices and roads before the fall. Resources necessary to secure communities from the recurrence of catastrophic events such as those of May: in particular rivers and local roads. The Government, and I thank the Minister Musumeci for the meeting, he will evaluate all the material we have produced and will reconvene us. It was therefore a very important meeting, due to the data we provided, but still interlocutory, we will express an opinion when we have the answers”.

“The issue of resources and coverage times is crucial. Several mayors – he continued – tell us that the officials stop the bulldozers because they have no financial backing. We have already spent the first 230 million euros made available. And also on refundsmust be guaranteed immediately families and companies: in agreement with the national civil protection, we have started the process to get the first 5,000 euros quickly, with an initial down payment of 3,000 already by mid-July, but now more than 500 million for companies for the first advances of 20 thousand euros”.

More generally, then, “from the recognition of all the interventions carried out in recent years to combat hydrogeological instability, three things emerge: that in the last twenty years the country has been allocated few national resources for prevention and many for repairing damage; that the Emilia-Romagna Region has planned and implemented works much more than the national average, as can be seen from ministerial data; and that the May event has no precedent and has shown us with terrible clarity that all the models are outdated and that it is now necessary to update them, with a qualitative leap in securing the territory, otherwise only rebuilding what is there it was before”.

“In the light of everything – he concluded Bonaccini– we believe we need an organic planning of the interventions, to restart and rebuild. For this reason, the Government on the appointment of Commissioner for Reconstruction decides who he thinksma do it quicklywe need it as soon as possible because the reconstruction must start now, not in a year”.

Damage reconnaissance

Almost half of the damages concern rivers, roads and public infrastructure: over 4.3 billion euros. Of these, 1.8 billion for expenses already incurred and the first urgent interventions implemented immediately (over 6,300 planned or already in the pipeline) and 2.4 billion for a further 3,145 damage restoration interventions.

The damages to private they register one first estimate of 2.1 billion: over 70,300 buildings certainly affected by bad weather (of which 1,890 by landslides). A still provisional count, given that the analysis of the hydraulic tie rods of the flooded areas is still being perfected.

As regards the businessesthe potentially damaged ones are 14,200 for a total of 1.2 billion euros (this is also an estimate that will be finalized as soon as the calculation of the damages of the companies present in the hilly and mountainous areas is completed). However, this sum does not include the restocking of stocks or the loss of turnover related to the event.

Finally, the agricultural sectoramong the hardest hit: the companies damaged and involved are 12mila per 1.1 billion in damages between the estimate of production losses, land restoration, land lost and animals affected by the flood.

The total, therefore, to date amounts to 8 billion and 860 million euros.

A request was also made to the Government for the need for new staff to deal with the emergency: at least 70 units including designers and site managers for urgent interventions to restore hydraulic works, another 80 for interventions against hydrogeological instability and the restoration of mobility in support of municipalities and provinces.