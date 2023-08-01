Flood Control Measures Implemented as Daqing River Floods Threaten Haihe River Basin

CCTV News: Flooding in the Haihe River Basin Continues to Worsen

August 1, 2023

The Ministry of Water Resources has reported a significant increase in the flow of the upper reaches of the Daqing River in the Haihe River Basin. As a result, the water level in the area has continued to rise, posing a serious threat to the surrounding regions.

To mitigate the risk of further damage, authorities have decided to utilize the flood storage and detention area in the east of the Qing Dynasty, starting from 2:00 a.m. today (August 1st). This marks the fifth flood storage and detention area to be opened after Daluze in the Ziya River system, the Ningjinbo flood storage and detention area, the Xiaoqing River flood diversion area in the Daqing River system, and the Langou depression flood storage and detention area. The implementation of these measures highlights the severity of the ongoing flooding in the Haihe River Basin.

In an effort to control the situation, the floodwaters from the Daqing River have been diverted upon entering the Hebei Province section of the Dongdian Flood Storage and Detention Area. This diversion aims to slow down the flood and reduce its impact downstream. It is estimated that the floodwaters will reach Tianjin around August 9, giving authorities in the region some time to prepare for potential flooding risks.

The Haihe River Basin is currently facing one of the largest basin floods in recent years. As a result, flood control efforts are now at a critical juncture. Local authorities are working tirelessly to minimize the impact of the flooding and ensure the safety of the affected communities.

